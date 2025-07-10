advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Wisconsin man faces hate crime charge over threats on suburban LGBTQ group’s Facebook page

Posted July 10, 2025 1:27 pm
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 

A Wisconsin man faces a hate crime charge after authorities said he posted a threatening comment on a Lake County LGBTQ+ organization’s Facebook page.

William Ramlow, 38, has been extradited to Illinois and appeared in Lake County court Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office, Round Lake Beach police were notified June 3 of a threatening comment left on a Facebook post published by the LGBTQ+ Center of Lake County. The post promoted the Lake County Pride Fest scheduled for June 14, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, officials said.

The comment, left by a user with the screen name “William Ramlow,” included hateful, derogatory language and slurs, and advocated for violence against members of the LGBTQ+ community, county prosecutors say.

Round Lake Beach police tracked the user’s IP address to an address in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, authorities said. On June 4, officers from the Elkhorn Police Department and Round Lake Beach made contact with Ramlow, officials said.

Ramlow was charged with one felony count of hate crime and taken into custody June 13 by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, prosecutors said. He later waived extradition to Illinois.

The Lake County state’s attorney’s office filed a detention asking that Ramlow be detained while the case is pending. A hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Lake County courthouse.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Counties Crime Diversity Lake County News Round Lake Beach
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company