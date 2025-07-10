Two drivers injured in head-on crash near Huntley

Two drivers, including one that had to be extricated by firefighters, were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon near Huntley. Courtesy of the Huntley Fire Protection District

Two drivers, including one that had to be extricated by firefighters, were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon near Huntley.

Huntley Fire Protection District officials said the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Haligus and Lakewood roads.

The impact from the crash caused one vehicle to catch fire while the driver was still trapped inside. Firefighters were able to extricate the driver shortly after arriving at the scene.

That driver and the driver of the other vehicle were the only occupants in each vehicle. Both were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries, fire officials said.

The McHenry County sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.