‘It’s just pure joy’: Mural adds vibrant burst of color in downtown Libertyville

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com

Bursts of color have emerged as a floral mural takes shape on a back lot in downtown Libertyville dominated by pavement and power lines.

Artist Kristina Burns describes her work in progress on the south and east walls outside CRSpa Salon & Local Artisans, 530/532 N. Milwaukee Ave., as bringing a vibrant image to a hidden area that can use it.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com

Transforming the block walls primarily is meant to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the business operated by her mom, Cindy Nennig, who has been in the neighborhood for 45 years. She’s leased this space, where the entrance faces the back parking area east of Milwaukee Avenue, for about 25 years.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com

Nennig originated and pursued the idea last year and after making her case to the village was authorized for up to $5,000 in matching grant funds.

“It's all about the art,” Nennig said. “We just thought it would enhance this outside area.”

The mural is about 14-feet high and 18-feet wide and features colorful flowers favored by pollinators. It’s a nod to the spa, which has local honey and mead, a honey-based alcoholic beverage, among its offerings.

Adding a burst of color and life and making the area more welcoming for customers, visitors and pedestrians heading to and from nearby businesses as well creating an Instagram-worthy backdrop showcasing the village’s creative spirit were other objectives.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com

So is generating conversation.

“Are you the artist? This is beautiful, just beautiful,” said longtime spa customer Kathy Bolsinger, who came from Northbrook this week with her sister, Judy.

Burns said people stop or sit in their cars to watch the progress.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com

“I think it’s been well received,” said Burns, a multimedia designer who left the corporate world last fall to open her own business, Kristina Burns Creative. “It’s fun. It’s just pure joy.”

Ben Lovinger, a fourth-generation real estate broker associate, bought the building in 2023 and has been upgrading the interiors and exterior. A mural wasn’t part of the plan for the rear portion of the building but said he fell in love with Nennig’s idea and concept.

“We are very happy with the way it is coming together and color it brings to the building and back parking lot,” he said.

Murals are good additions in pedestrian-oriented areas by adding visual excitement, increasing foot and creating opportunities for public engagement, explained Jennifer Johnson, executive director of MainStreet Libertyville, a nonprofit that works to preserve the character and promote the downtown.

“The project has sparked interest from other business owners, and we hope that it leads to more collaborations among local businesses and property owners,” Johnson said.

Being a property or business owner in the downtown district requires cooperation with other owners, Lovinger said, and the mural is an example of achieving that, he added.

Murals bring color and personality to otherwise dreary walls, create a destination and generate traffic for local businesses, Lovinger said.

“I love the idea of murals becoming landmarks, so to speak,” he said.