Bensenville man gets 30 years for fatal shooting during party

Kevin Krenc

A Bensenville man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2023 fatal shooting of a Des Plaines man.

Kevin Krenc, 32, was sentenced Thursday in DuPage County after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Victor Garcia of Des Plaines. Krenc had been in the county jail since Oct. 20, 2023, when he first appeared in court, officials said.

Krenc will be required to serve 100% of his sentence before being eligible for parole, according to officials.

On Oct. 14, 2023, DuPage sheriff’s deputies responded to a call in an area near Bensenville about an intoxicated man needing help. The man told police about a murder that happened earlier that day on Church Road near Bensenville, officials said.

An investigation revealed Garcia had attended a birthday party at Krenc’s residence on Church Road. People at the party accused Garcia of stealing a person’s shoes from someone there, officials said, to which Garcia objected.

Krenc and other people were in his garage. When Garcia came into the garage, authorities said, Krenc pulled out a rifle and shot Garcia five times, killing him. Krenc hid the firearm and fled the scene, officials said.

The sheriff’s office identified Krenc as a suspect and arrested him at his residence on Oct. 17, 2023, officials said. Police found a rifle in a basement vent.