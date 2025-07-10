advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Bartlett residents charged with drug offenses after authorized search of their house

Posted July 10, 2025 5:54 pm
Eric Peterson
 
Crystal Wade

Authorities charged two Bartlett residents after officers seized illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and firearms during the execution of a search warrant Tuesday.

Both Brice Ponder, 44, and Crystal Wade, 32, were arrested on the 1200 block of Silk Oak Lane.

Ponder was charged with manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, manufacturing and delivery of fentanyl and possession of a firearm without an owners ID, as well as possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Wade was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Ponder appeared in court and was ordered to be held in custody until his next hearing on Friday, Aug. 1, in Rolling Meadows.

Wade received pre-trial release before her next scheduled hearing on Friday morning in Rolling Meadows.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Bartlett Communities Crime News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company