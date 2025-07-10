Bartlett residents charged with drug offenses after authorized search of their house

Brice Ponder

Crystal Wade

Authorities charged two Bartlett residents after officers seized illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and firearms during the execution of a search warrant Tuesday.

Both Brice Ponder, 44, and Crystal Wade, 32, were arrested on the 1200 block of Silk Oak Lane.

Ponder was charged with manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, manufacturing and delivery of fentanyl and possession of a firearm without an owners ID, as well as possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Wade was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Ponder appeared in court and was ordered to be held in custody until his next hearing on Friday, Aug. 1, in Rolling Meadows.

Wade received pre-trial release before her next scheduled hearing on Friday morning in Rolling Meadows.