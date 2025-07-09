What’s in Bears stadium survey? Seating chart, ticket prices and ‘VIP tailgating’

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, June 2025 Now that the Bears have shifted their stadium development focus back to the Arlington Park property, the team this week sent a survey to season ticket holders asking about ticket options and amenities they would want for a new stadium.

A survey sent to some Bears season ticket holders this week sheds light on possible seating options, ticket prices and amenities in and around a potential new Arlington Heights stadium.

The Bears’ questionnaire seeking thoughts on a “state-of-the-art stadium that will serve all of Chicagoland and the state of Illinois” doesn’t mention the NFL franchise’s 326-acre Arlington Park property specifically. But the online survey ticket holders reported receiving Tuesday comes nearly two months after the team formally reshifted its stadium focus back to the sprawling suburban site it purchased in 2021.

The enclosed stadium would host Bears games, “serve a variety of community needs, and attract approximately 20 top-tier sports and entertainment events each year from around the world,” such as concerts, family shows, sports and community events, the survey said.

A proposed seating chart from the opinion poll that has been circulating online shows multiple levels and a wide range of associated price tags. Personal seat licenses — the fee season ticket holders pay for the right to purchase tickets — could range from $1,000 for a corner end zone seat to $115,000 for field level, according to fans who took the survey and spoke with the Daily Herald.

It could cost up to $600 to get into a “VIP tailgating” hospitality area right outside the stadium with all-inclusive food and beverages, or $150 if refreshments are à la carte for additional purchase, per the questionnaire.

“This premium space could feature a climate-controlled environment with a variety of open seating options for socializing and dining,” the survey says. “VIP pregame hospitality buyers would enjoy high-end food and beverage offerings such as hand-carved meats, oven-fired pizzas, and a fully stocked bar with signature cocktails, craft beers, and fine wines to enhance the pregame festivities.”

Fans were also polled about how they would spend time before and after games — whether tailgating, or hanging out in a restaurant or bar in the stadium, vicinity, or elsewhere.

On non game days, fans were asked if they’d consider visiting the stadium to see a Chicago Bears Hall of Fame, Chicago Sports Museum, live music, or shop or dine.

The poll also asked ticket holders how long it takes them to get to Soldier Field now, and how they’d plan to get to a new stadium, including by car, rideshare, bus, rail or private shuttle.

Bears officials said fan feedback will play a key role in shaping the fan experience, amenities and ticketing options in a new stadium.

Meanwhile, work continues behind the scenes at the Bears’ Halas Hall and Arlington Heights village hall on evaluative studies that could pave the way to redevelopment of the shuttered racetrack property.

Village Manager Randy Recklaus confirmed Monday that consultants for the Bears and village are exchanging drafts of studies on transportation/parking and economic impact/finances. The village’s consultant is peer reviewing the Bears’ studies and doing analyses of its own.

Recklaus and Village Clerk Becky Hume said the preliminary reports aren’t yet available for release, but they will later be disclosed for public review.

“For a project of this size and this magnitude, we only have one chance of getting this right,” Recklaus said. “So we anticipate that back and forth (between consultants) is going to go on for some time because there’s a number of factors that impact traffic, parking, economics, land use and so forth, and all of those things can change and evolve over time.”