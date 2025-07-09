College of DuPage employees move to form union with AFSCME

Classified staff members at the College of DuPage are working to form a union. Daily Herald File Photo

A key group of College of DuPage employees is closer to having a labor union represent their interests on campus.

Employees earlier this year announced their organizing campaign with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, Council 31.

When certified, the bargaining unit will represent some 600 “classified” staff members, including administrative, clerical, IT and other employees at the Glen Ellyn-based community college.

A strong majority of those employees signed union cards as part of a majority interest petition filed this week with the Illinois Labor Relations Board, according to an AFSCME Council 31 spokesperson.

As defined by the board, that’s a petition filed by a labor organization seeking certification as the exclusive bargaining representative for a unit of employees through the board's card check process rather than an election.

A COD spokeswoman provided a statement Wednesday on behalf of the school about College of DuPage Staff United/AFSCME.

“At College of DuPage, we are committed to maintaining positive working relationships with all employees,” it reads. “We respect the right of classified staff to pursue unionization and College of DuPage will continue to engage with all employees as this process continues.”

Tracey Dulceak, a program support specialist for arts, communication and hospitality, read a letter to the school’s board of trustees in April sharing the intent to form a union.

“While we appreciate other organized groups' support, it’s time for Classified staff to have our own voice. We are the largest remaining employee group without a Union,” the letter states.

Classified staff members also turned out to the COD board meeting last month in matching T-shirts.

The College of DuPage Adjuncts Association “fully supports” their new union, said Susan Purcell, who teaches biology.

“In addition to faculty, our wonderful classified staff are also critically important to the academic success of our students, and they are really the ones that make our campuses run,” she told trustees.

About 50 College of DuPage custodial workers are already represented by AFSCME.