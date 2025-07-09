Barrington luxury home proposal draws criticism from plan commissioners, residents, park district

Proposed site rendering for the Claremont luxury home development. The Barrington Plan Commission had its first look at the plan Tuesday. Courtesy of Vintage Luxury Homes

A proposal to bring 88 custom luxury homes to the former PepsiCo site in Barrington was met with a variety of concerns from residents, commissioners and the park district at this week's Barrington Plan Commission meeting.

The affect on traffic along Main Street near Barrington High School, the numerous proposed zoning exceptions, the lack of sidewalks and the developer's request for a waiver of park district impact fees were issues raised at Tuesday’s meeting.

Joe Elias of Vintage Luxury Homes plans to build the Claremont, an upscale gated community, on 94 acres on the 600 block of West Main Street. He intends to demolish the vacant PepsiCo building and create lots ranging from 10,000 to 13,000 square feet, while keeping more than 60% of the property as open space.

Promised amenities include a clubhouse with café, swimming pools, fitness center, pickleball and bocce courts and a walking path. An eight-foot decorative brick wall would line Main Street.

Critics of the plan, however, said the development would be both isolated from the community at large and out of character from the historic village.

Joe Coath of the Architectural Review Commission said he was “very concerned about the precedent set by bringing in a walled, gated community (that is) so close in proximity to our historic downtown.”

Meanwhile, consultant Luay Aboona said the development will generate 30% to 50% less traffic than the previous PepsiCo facility.

The project requires permits for wetland impacts and numerous zoning variances for building height, front and rear yard setback, lot coverage and impervious surface, as well as allowing the eight-foot front wall.

“They're asking for a custom zoning,” said Barrington Hills resident Steven Bakker about the variance request. Elias, he said, has every right to ask for exemptions. “It doesn’t mean you have to give it to him.”

Elias contends they’re building amenities within the proposed neighborhood park districts normally provide, so there’s no need for park district impact fees.

But Barrington Park District Executive Director Terry Jennings said Claremont residents will have access to park district amenities other residents already paid for and increase park usage without providing any districtwide relief.

Others worried about giving the Claremont’s proposed homeowner’s association too much responsibility and authority.

Karen Daulton Lange, coordinator of the Flint Creek/Spring Creek Watersheds Partnership, raised warning flags about maintenance of Flint Creek, which cuts through the property. She said it is filled with invasive species and said homeowners associations “are only as good as the people who are running them.”

The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12.

An aerial view of the PepsiCo property, which dates back to 1956. The land would be cleared for the Claremont development. Courtesy of Barrington