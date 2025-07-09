McHenry County sheriff will run for reelection in 2026

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman announced Wednesday he will seek a second term in office in next year's election. Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News Network

McHenry County Sheriff Robb Tadelman announced Wednesday he is running for a second term.

Tadelman, a Republican, served as undersheriff before he was elected sheriff in 2022.

“While we’ve accomplished a great deal, there’s still important work ahead — and I will always pursue constant improvement,” Tadelman said in a statement announcing his reelection campaign. “My job is on the front lines of public safety, and I remain fully committed to keeping our county safe.”

Tadelman touted achievements in his first term, including a jail contract to house up to 150 Lake County inmates, which he said has brought in $5.4 million in revenue, and an expansion of the sheriff’s office’s police social work program.

The social work program has achieved an average 70% reduction in repeat offenses, he said.

“Additionally, our growing partnerships with mental health providers have allowed us to proactively intervene before a crisis becomes a tragedy,” Tadelman added. “Preventing crime saves lives, protects property, and strengthens our community.”

Tadelman also touted a proposal with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to have a deputy in the DCFS office. The McHenry County Board is set to vote Tuesday evening on a contract with DCFS for the deputy.

“This collaboration will help enhance child protection investigations and ensure vulnerable children receive the support and safety they deserve,” he said.

Candidates in the 2026 election can start collecting signatures for nominating petitions next month. The filing period for turning in petitions is Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The 2026 primary election is due to take place March 17.