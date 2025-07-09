Motorbike-riding scofflaws who evaded Elk Grove Village police still at large

Elk Grove Village police say these e-bike and motorbike riders broke multiple traffic laws Monday on Biesterfield Road near Wellington Avenue. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village police

Elk Grove Village police have released photographs of the unidentified e-bike, dirt bike and motorbike riders who blew through a red light and weaved through traffic near the municipal complex Monday.

The pictures, taken by traffic surveillance cameras, show more than 15 riders taking up both eastbound lanes of Biesterfield Road near Wellington Avenue. While police believe all the riders were children, some wore helmets that hid or partially hid their faces.

Police were alerted to the group about 2:15 p.m. Monday. When officers in squad cars activated their emergency lights and tried to stop the group, the riders scattered, taking off on the road and through a field, Deputy Police Chief Sheara Bonilla said.

Officers didn’t pursue the riders but did see some of them later while driving through the area, Bonilla said. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Starting this month, e-bike riders must have valid driver’s licenses to operate on streets in Elk Grove Village, and they must obey local and state road rules.

Additionally, riding electric dirt bikes and motorbikes on public streets or sidewalks is illegal in Illinois. They may only be used on private property.

Anyone with information about the riders can call police at (847) 357-4100.

