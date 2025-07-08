Large teen gathering at Glen Ellyn pool leads to misdemeanor arrest

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2022 Police said Tuesday that one teen was arrested on misdemeanor charges after a large crowd gathered Saturday at Sunset Pool became disruptive, leading to officials’ decision to close the facility early.

A large gathering of young people at a Glen Ellyn Park District pool over the weekend has led to misdemeanor charges against at least one teen.

Jahad K. Henderson, 19, of Chicago, is charged with possession, sale or use of fireworks, and obstructing an officer. Both are misdemeanors.

The teen also faces two traffic-related offenses.

Police were alerted shortly before 5 p.m. July 5, to a growing crowd of teens and young adults gathering at Sunset Pool.

Officers estimated there were 200 to 300 people at the property on Fairview Avenue, police said in a news release.

Some of the attendees were seen entering without paying, smoking marijuana, consuming alcoholic beverages in violation of the park district’s ordinances, and igniting illegal fireworks.

Due to the disruptive and unsafe behavior of several individuals at the neighborhood pool — including violations of park district ordinances — the agency made the decision to close the facility early, park district Executive Director Dave Thommes said in a statement.

Fireworks were only used in the parking lot, a deputy police chief reported.

A police vehicle was seen parked outside the pool late Tuesday afternoon.