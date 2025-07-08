ABC 7: Pilot survives ‘rough landing’ after small plane loses power after takeoff from Aurora
A pilot is fine after crash landing shortly after takeoff from Aurora Municipal Airport Tuesday morning, according to a report from ABC 7 Chicago.
Authorities said the small plane experienced a power outage shortly after takeoff. The pilot was headed to Florida, according to the report.
The pilot could not communicate with the tower, but air traffic controllers ordered the runway clear and were able to use a light gun to guide the plane down.
Because of the plane’s power issues, the landing gear was unable to fully deploy. Still, the pilot was able to land safely and was not injured.
Federal authorities are still investigating the crash.
