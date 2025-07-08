Brother Chimp Brewing bringing award-winning beers to new St. Charles taproom this fall

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2024 Brother Chimp Brewing from North Aurora plans to open a new taproom on 4th Street in St. Charles this fall.

Award-winning beer maker Brother Chimp Brewing of North Aurora is opening a second taproom, this time in St. Charles.

With a tagline of “craft beers that taste like beer,” Brother Chimp specializes in traditional lagers, ales and Belgian-style brews. The brewery opened in North Aurora in 2020.

The new location at 303 N. 4th St. is slated to open this fall.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2024 Brother Chimp Brewing founder Steve Newman and head brewer Sam Altaner won a gold medal at the 2024 World Beer Cup for their Vienna-style lager Ludwig.

Last year, Brother Chimp’s “Ludwig” bested 101 other entries to win the Vienna-style lager category in 2024 World Beer Cup, the world’s largest and most prestigious beer contest.

Owner and founder Steve Newman said in a press release that the upcoming expansion to St. Charles was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com/2024 Brother Chimp Brewing is bringing its award-winning beers to St. Charles this fall.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share our craft beer with the great community of St. Charles,” Newman said in the release. “There is a wonderful brewery scene already established here in this community, and we are looking forward to being able to add to that scene.”

The taprooms also offer an assortment of ciders, wines, seltzers, whiskey and nonalcoholic options.

Newman, who lives in Batavia, opened the first Brother Chimp taproom as a retirement project in 2020 and started as the head brewer. Not long after, he brought on Sam Altaner to take over brewing duties. They produced about 400 barrels of beer in 2024.