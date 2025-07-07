Des Plaines mom, sons die during Mexican vacation

Des Plaines resident Brenda Correa and her sons, Leo, left, and Armando, right, died July 2 while vacationing in Mexico. Courtesy of GoFundMe

A memorial service will be held Saturday for three members of a Des Plaines family who died last week while vacationing in Mexico.

Brenda Correa, 41, and her sons Leo, 15, and Armando, 13, apparently were killed by a carbon monoxide leak in the house in which they were staying, a relative said Monday.

Correa and her sons were staying at a family house in Michoacan, in west-central Mexico. Their bodies were found July 2 by an uncle who’d been sent to the house when no one answered repeated phone calls, said Milena Mroczek, Correa’s sister-in-law.

The boys died near their beds, Mroczek said, while Correa was found in a shower.

No one else was in the house. Correa’s husband, Armando Correa Sr., and daughter, Brittany, had not gone with them to Mexico.

The deaths are under investigation in Mexico, Mroczek said.

Correa was a teaching assistant in the Des Plaines School District 62 preschool program, according to Mroczek.

“She had a wonderful outlook on life,” Mroczek said.

Leo had just finished eighth grade at Algonquin Middle School and was to be a freshman at Maine West High School in Des Plaines. He was an award-winning student who loved to read, especially when he was younger, Mroczek said.

Armando was an incoming eighth grader at Algonquin Middle. He was very funny, Mroczek said. Like many children their age, both boys loved video games.

People who knew Correa and her sons have expressed their condolences on Facebook.

“I am going to miss sweet, friendly and always smiling Brenda,” one person posted.

Said another: “Beautiful Brenda, I will miss your loving personality and warm hugs.”

A memorial Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Stephen the Protomartyr Catholic Church, 1280 Prospect Ave., Des Plaines.

Family members initially intended to bring the Correas back to the U.S. but cannot because of the investigation. They will be buried in Mexico.