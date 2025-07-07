‘Deeply offensive:’ Dems decry benching of EPA employees as political payback by GOP

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten speaks Monday in support of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency workers put on administrative leave after criticizing the agency's actions. Courtesy of U.S. Rep. Sean Casten

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten on Monday demanded the reinstatement of EPA employees he said were punished after accusing the Trump administration of politicizing the agency.

More than 135 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency workers, including 31 from the Chicago area, were put on leave by Administrator Lee Zeldin last week after signing a letter of dissent, American Federation of Government Employees Local 704 said.

Workers wrote that Zeldin may have violated the Hatch Act by using the EPA’s website and social media to promote President Donald Trump’s tariffs and “big beautiful bill.” It also stated the administration was easing regulations against toxins like mercury and asbestos, cutting aid to curb pollution in low-income communities, and firing scientists and researchers.

“This is deeply offensive,” Casten said Monday at a news conference downtown that included Local 704 and elected officials. “It is unethical, it is opposite to everything the EPA stands for, and it is deeply opposed to the idea that we’re going to actually going to leave the planet safer for our children.

“I want to thank all of you for your bravery,” Casten told EPA staff at the event. “My God, if we don’t stand up now — we are going to deserve what’s coming.”

The Downers Grove Democrat was joined by U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” Garcia, who noted his 4th Congressional District that stretches into suburban Cook, contains a number of polluted sites that need EPA oversight.

“What has occurred here is a real travesty,” Garcia said. “I want the professionals who make this agency run to know that we have their backs.”

EPA responds

“The Environmental Protection Agency has a zero-tolerance policy for career bureaucrats unlawfully undermining, sabotaging, and undercutting the administration’s agenda as voted for by the great people of this country last November,” an EPA spokesperson said.

Officials indicated the letter signers represented a small fraction of EPA staff.

Stratton hits milestone

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced last week she’s over the $1 million fundraising mark in her campaign for the U.S. Senate seat now held by outgoing lawmaker Dick Durbin.

The Chicago Democrat jumped into the March 17, 2026, primary race in early May. Other major contenders include U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Lynwood.

Krishnamoorthi leads in the war chest department currently, with over $19 million raised, according to federal records.

Bipartisan cheers for slashing drug costs

The last word goes to Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran, who explained why he supported House Bill 1697, signed into law by Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker on July 1.

John Curran

The initiative will “bring fairness, transparency, and accountability to the process of how prices are set in local pharmacies for medications that people need access to,” the Downers Grove Republican said.

“The rising costs of health care are crushing family budgets across the state, and I am hopeful that this bipartisan bill will be able to provide some desperately needed relief.”

The policy is intended to curb “predatory practices” by pharmacy benefit managers to pile on costs to prescriptions, supporters said. The law prohibits PMBs from profiting on medications by overcharging health plans and bans steering business to pharmacies they own. It also requires audits.

• Political Roundabout is an occasional column on campaign, legislative and political news with a suburban focus.