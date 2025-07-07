No injuries reported after shooting in Great America parking lot

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2017 Gurnee police responded to a reported shooting Monday night in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America. Police said they are not aware of any victims, but confirmed a shooting had occurred.

Gurnee police are investigating a shooting Monday evening in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America.

Police said there are no known victims, but they located evidence at the scene to confirm a shooting had occurred.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the theme park’s lot at about 8:20 p.m., police said. Preliminary information indicates there may have been an argument immediately before the gunfire, according to police.

Investigators were processing the scene Monday night and interviewing witnesses to gather additional details. There is no known active threat to the public, police said.