Three-story sporting, dining and entertainment venue coming to St. Charles

Harbor House Paddle & Provisions, a three-story dining, sporting and entertainment venue, is coming to the Fox Haven Square development on the east side of St. Charles. Courtesy of St. Charles

Harbor House Paddle & Provisions hopes to become a go-to stop for Kane County residents looking for exercise, coffee, drinks, a date night, live music and just about any other excursion.

Expected to open next spring in the Fox Haven Square development on the east side of St. Charles, Harbor House will bring three stories of entertainment and activities, including the area’s first padel courts.

Padel is a racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash.

In addition to three padel courts, the 46,000-square-foot venue will feature six indoor pickleball courts, seven duckpin bowling lanes, pingpong tables and a darts gallery. Every level will have outdoor patio space with bocce courts and other lawn games.

Harbor House will be operated by Parker Hospitality, a Chicago-based restaurant group known for The Hampton Social restaurants.

Parker Hospitality owner Brad Parker said he wants Harbor House to be the first thought in anyone’s mind when planning an activity in Kane County, from impressing out-of-town guests to family dinners or a simple day out.

“It’s really going to be a place where you can basically do anything,” Parker said. “We’re going to encompass all the parts of the country club without the fees.”

In addition to the nightlife and sporting offerings, the venue will open early for guests to stop for coffee, smoothies or a round of pickleball before work, Parker said.

Harbor House will be part of Fox Haven Square, a highly anticipated mixed-use development at the northwest corner of Kirk Road and Illinois Route 64.

St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull shared his excitement over the project and credited former Mayor Lora Vitek and the city council for their preliminary work.

“I’m very very excited about what’s coming,” Hull said. “As an avid pickleball player, I can’t wait for it to be up and ready to go.”

Construction continues at Fox Haven Square, a mixed-use development on a 7.5-acre site in St. Charles. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Hull said Fox Haven Square will be great for east side residents, and the city as a whole.

“There’s no question (Fox Haven Square) is going to continue to draw people to the St. Charles area,” Hull said. “We’ve obviously done a great job in downtown, and now, to have an attraction like that on the east side of town is going to do nothing but great things for the city.”

The 7.5-acre development will consist of four buildings around a central plaza. It will include a mix of restaurants, stores and businesses.

Bartlett-based Greco Investment Management, LLC, broke ground at 100 N. Kirk Road in November 2024. The first businesses are expected to open by September.

Parker said Harbor House Paddle & Provisions will be the first of its kind by his hospitality group. But he’s been nursing the idea since pickleball courts came to The Hampton Social four years ago.

“It’s kind of like an homage to The Hampton Social, but it’s a much more activity-driven concept,” Parker said. “That idea turned into this way bigger, 46,000-square-foot monstrosity of an idea.”

The first floor of the venue will house pickleball courts, a fresh market café and a wine bar restaurant. The 6,000-square-foot wine bar will offer more than 60 wines by the glass, a full-service cocktail bar and a large dining area with live music every day.

The second floor of the venue will be feature a 6,000-square-foot sports bar with bowling lanes, pingpong tables and darts.

The rooftop will house the padel courts, a stage for live music and movie nights and a green area for lawn games and concert seating. A portion of the rooftop space will be covered and enclosed during winter months.

In addition to Montauk Pickleball Club, other identified tenants of Fox Haven Square include Fire and Wine, a concept from BG Hospitality Group (Gia Mia, Livia Italian Eatery and moto|imoto), Taco Mucho, Rosebud Steakhouse, a coffee shop and a brewery.