advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Business

The time is now: First Watch opens in Naperville’s Block 59

Posted July 07, 2025 11:13 am
Rick West
 

The countdown for brunch lovers reached zero Monday as popular daytime chain First Watch opened in Naperville’s Block 59.

The latest addition to the new dining and entertainment district is welcoming dine-in guests with free, unlimited coffee with their meal through Friday, July 11.

Dine-in guests get free coffee with their meal through Friday at the newest First Watch location at Block 59 in Naperville. Courtesy of First Watch

The breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant’s chef-driven menu offers elevated, made-to-order favorites like omelets, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and their million dollar bacon, along with modern takes like lemon ricotta pancakes and the chickichanga.

A juice bar offers freshly squeezed creations and brunch cocktails. They also feature Project Sunrise single-origin coffees. Five times a year the restaurant offers a revolving seasonal menu that follows the position of the sun to source fresh ingredients. The Block 59 location will offer its first seasonal menu in the fall.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant at 456 S. Route 59 seats more than 160 people and features a covered patio and bar.

It’s the latest addition to a growing lineup of eateries in the dining and entertainment district at Route 59 and Aurora Avenue. The Cheesecake Factory opened in June and other announced restaurants include Piccolo Buco — a concept by Cooper’s Hawk — Velvet Taco, FreshFin Poké, Crisp & Green and Yard House.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is expected to open in 2026, the Block 59 developer confirmed in May.

It’s the second First Watch in Naperville, joining the location at 1355 E. Ogden Ave.

The Block 59 location will have about 30 employees, according to a press release from the company. The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service.

Guests can join a digital waitlist during busier times at firstwatch.com.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Business Openings Communities Dining Entertainment Naperville News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company