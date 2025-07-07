The time is now: First Watch opens in Naperville’s Block 59

Popular breakfast, brunch and lunch chain First Watch opened Monday in Block 59 in Naperville. Courtesy of First Watch

The countdown for brunch lovers reached zero Monday as popular daytime chain First Watch opened in Naperville’s Block 59.

The latest addition to the new dining and entertainment district is welcoming dine-in guests with free, unlimited coffee with their meal through Friday, July 11.

Dine-in guests get free coffee with their meal through Friday at the newest First Watch location at Block 59 in Naperville. Courtesy of First Watch

The breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant’s chef-driven menu offers elevated, made-to-order favorites like omelets, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and their million dollar bacon, along with modern takes like lemon ricotta pancakes and the chickichanga.

A juice bar offers freshly squeezed creations and brunch cocktails. They also feature Project Sunrise single-origin coffees. Five times a year the restaurant offers a revolving seasonal menu that follows the position of the sun to source fresh ingredients. The Block 59 location will offer its first seasonal menu in the fall.

The 4,000-square-foot restaurant at 456 S. Route 59 seats more than 160 people and features a covered patio and bar.

It’s the latest addition to a growing lineup of eateries in the dining and entertainment district at Route 59 and Aurora Avenue. The Cheesecake Factory opened in June and other announced restaurants include Piccolo Buco — a concept by Cooper’s Hawk — Velvet Taco, FreshFin Poké, Crisp & Green and Yard House.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is expected to open in 2026, the Block 59 developer confirmed in May.

It’s the second First Watch in Naperville, joining the location at 1355 E. Ogden Ave.

The Block 59 location will have about 30 employees, according to a press release from the company. The restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service.

Guests can join a digital waitlist during busier times at firstwatch.com.