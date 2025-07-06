‘We’re not seeing much of a letup:’ REAL ID stampede cuts into access to other services

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, April 2025 Francisco Mosqueda, 70, of Chicago, has his photo taken at the Illinois Secretary of State DMV facility in Addison. Facilities are still busy dealing with REAL ID requests, which is impacting regular driver services.

For months, the hair-on-fire transportation issue of 2025 was getting a REAL ID before the May 7 deadline in order to fly domestically.

Amid concerns about long lines at DMVs, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias opened new REAL ID centers and extended hours to meet the demand.

Crisis averted.

But in the meantime, the REAL ID stampede has caused collateral damage for some seeking basic driving services.

A suburban reader told us it took days to secure an in-person DMV appointment at a convenient location for vision and written tests to renew his license. He finally found one shortly before his license expired by jumping on the SOS website at 6:30 a.m.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, April 2025 Patrons are served at the Illinois Secretary of State DMV facility in Addison. Some say the rush for REAL ID has made getting an appointment for other services a challenge.

One important takeaway is to start the scheduling process soon after you receive your renewal notice so there’s no last-minute panic.

Asked if the demand for REAL ID has cut into regular driver services, secretary of state spokesman Scott Burnham said, “yes.”

REAL ID “demand peaked in May as the enforcement period at airports took effect and with summer travel in full swing, we’re not seeing much of a let up.

“We usually have 6,000 first-time applicants per day, which is significant and the process of issuing a REAL ID takes longer than a standard license or ID application,” Burnham noted.

“Also, when people need to renew their driver’s licenses — more are renewing and getting a REAL ID at the same time, which requires additional paperwork and takes longer than a standard driver’s license renewal.”

So, how do you line up an appointment at your desired date and location?

The secretary of state website ilsos.gov is your starting point, as well as a phone line at (800) 252-8980. Monday is the busiest day, Wednesdays and Thursdays are slower.

If you can’t find an appointment, the agency opens up new slots at each facility at 6:30 a.m. for that specific day. This includes a couple hundred at suburban DMVs, officials said.

“Meanwhile, by 7 a.m., new appointments are unlocked every day for each facility for a single day approximately one week later. This amounts to between 100 to 300 appointments at each suburban facility for that specific day, depending on the day and facility,” Burnham explained.

What about walk-in centers? The agency’s flagship is in the Loop at 125 W. Monroe St., offering walk-in written tests and eye exams.

Four DMV Senior Centers do not require appointments, including sites in Evanston and Westchester. Seniors can also call (800) 252-8980, and press 1 for assistance.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, April 2025 Patrons are served at the Illinois Secretary of State DMV facility in Addison.

One more thing

“Summer is always busier at our DMVs,” Burnham noted.

“Illinois DMVs experience an influx of customers during the summer months, especially among teen drivers who make the switch from an instruction permit to a driver’s license once they complete driver’s ed and school lets out.”

The department has a special teen driver help line. Teens and parents can call (800) 252-8980 and press 2, to set up an appointment.

Car buying season also is in full swing between May and August, which means processing more titles and a spike in renewals, which can be done online.

Got a comment or question? Drop an email mpyke@dailyherald.com.

Gridlock alert

Sorry Barrington Hills. IDOT crews will be resurfacing Dundee Road from the Kane County border to Algonquin Road starting Monday. Drivers can expect traffic down to one lane in each direction until mid-November.

You should know

American Airlines recently announced it’s adding two popular winter sports cities to its roster. The carrier will provide nonstop service from O’Hare International Airport to Sun Valley, Idaho, and Santa Fe, New Mexico, from Dec. 18 to April 6, and Dec. 18 to Jan. 6, respectively.

American will also extend trips to another mountain destination, Missoula, Montana, from summertime only to year-round effective Dec. 18.