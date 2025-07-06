Pitch man: How Fremd QB and NU commit Johnny O’Brien helped recruit his protection to Evanston

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd High School quarterback Johnny O’Brien, middle, committed to Northwestern University and recruited friends Owen Jakubczak, left, and Owen Fors, both offensive linemen, to also commit to NU and block for him in the future. They meet at Chipotle in Schaumburg several times a week.

Fremd quarterback and Northwestern commit Johnny O’Brien is going to be “Owening” his safety to a pair of bruising local recruits very soon.

Offensive linemen Owen Fors of Barrington and Owen Jakubczak of Fremd both recently gave verbal commitments to play at Northwestern after graduating in the Class of 2026.

“For a quarterback, that's exactly the type of linemen that you want,” said O’Brien, a senior who committed to Northwestern a year ago. “I am very excited about both of them.”

Fors and Jakubczak are similar in many ways. They are maulers who will play offensive tackle at their respective high schools this season. At Northwestern both are projected to be interior offensive linemen, most likely at guard.

They are three-year starters and two-sport athletes who each had state success in their second sport. Fors finished eighth in the shot put this year; Jakubczak was fifth in wrestling at 275 pounds.

Jakubczak verbally committed to the Wildcats on June 9. Fors decided just three days later. Having players he knows to block for him was great news to O’Brien.

“My biggest pitch was obviously playing together,” O’Brien said. “It's the perfect scenario for any Northwest suburb guy. I mean, it's right next to your home. All your friends and family can come watch you and they will all be sitting nice and comfortable in the new Ryan Field too.”

Fors had 15 FBS offers from a list that included Illinois, Michigan State, Boston College, Purdue and Indiana. He made last-minute visits to Illinois and Northwestern before choosing Northwestern.

“I thought Northwestern would just be the best for myself and my family,” Fors said. “I feel like that's the place where I'd be able to develop my highest potential and become the best player I can be. They have a great tradition and have had great offensive linemen. The academics also played a great role in my decision as well.”

Fors is another in a long line of Barrington linemen who went on to play in college. That list includes Dan Voltz, Dan Doering, Dan Stevenson and Lucas Van Ness, who plays for the Green Bay Packers.

“He is very similar to guys like we've had in the past,” Barrington coach Joe Sanchez said. “Guys who have all played at a really high level. Fors mirrors so many of their attributes. He is also the best version of himself. And that's the scary thing. He didn’t play football until he went to high school. I think his best football is still in front of him.”

Jakubczak also had 15 FBS offers, including Northern Illinois, Miami of Ohio, San Diego State, Wyoming and other Mountain West schools along with schools from the MAC. Jakubczak said he had narrowed his choices to Miami of Ohio and San Diego State. But when the Northwestern offer came, he jumped immediately at the opportunity.

“I went to their camp, their big man showcase, and that's when I got offered,” Jakubczak said. “I committed on the spot when I got my offer. Johnny took me to the Indiana game. I knew I really liked that school and that I knew I wanted to go there.”

Fremd coach Lou Sponsel, who has had offensive linemen like Jack Walsh, now a starting center at the University of Wyoming, said Jakubczak is among the top linemen he has coached.

“Owen is one of the most athletic linemen I have had the chance to coach,” Sponsel said “He has the athleticism of a skill player and the toughness of an MMA fighter. Not many high school players can do what he does in the trenches.”

O’Brien didn’t have to go out of his way to secure some of the future protection he needed.

“I’ll hang out with Owen (Jakubczak) almost every day, so I'm really close with him,” O’Brien said. “I met Owen Fors last summer at a Northwestern barbecue. We talked there. Over the past year, we just have been texting a little bit. When he'd visit Northwestern, I would go up, and we just talk and kind of build a relationship.

“They are both such big pickups for Northwestern because they are the type of players that are mean on the field. Having them come to Northwestern is going be super cool.”

Fors and Jakubczak, who work out together at the OL Mafia camp, said they can’t wait to start playing together. Jakubczak said the camp has given him an opportunity to hang out with Fors, and he plans to do it more.

“We usually go get some food afterwards,” Jakubczak said. “Johnny and I were planning to go hang out with him soon, find something to do with him, maybe some pickleball.”

Fors said he can’t wait to get together at Northwestern with his Mid-Suburban League compatriots.

“It is gong to be fun playing with guys that are literally, what, 6 miles away from me,” Fors said. “On the field right now, we are rivals. But that rivalry ends in November. I am looking forward to just a great, great relationship.”

Northwestern has nine interior offensive linemen on its roster. But with five of them being seniors this year, that could give Fors and Jakubczak opportunities after they arrive.

Along with Fors, Jakubczak and O’Brien, Northwestern has received verbal commitments from St. Charles North wide receiver Keaton Reinke and Fenwick kicker Noah Sur. Libertyville tight end Brock Williams, a junior this year, also has received an offer from Northwestern.

