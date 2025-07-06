Sheriff: Deputies investigating reported gunfire find drug stash

Nazareth T. Collins

A 34-year-old Gurnee-area man faces felony drug charges after Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of gunfire at his home early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Nazareth T. Collins, of the 18600 block of Highfield Drive, is charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, MDMA --- the drug commonly known as Ecstasy — and psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver, according to the sheriff’s office.

He faces additional charges, including unlawful possession of cocaine, MDMA, psilocybin and Alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax; possession of cannabis; and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, authorities said.

Collins remains in custody pending an initial court appearance. The Lake County state’s attorney’s office intends to file a petition to detain Collins while he awaits trial, officials said.

Sheriff’s police said deputies responded to the 18600 block of Highfield Drive after a report of shots fired at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday. A 911 caller reported seeing a man and woman shooting from their yard, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies said they saw several discharged firearm rounds in the yard of the residence. Collins and others inside the home were uncooperative and declined a request to search the residence, officials said.

After obtaining a search warrant, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team found drugs in Collins’ bedroom, including more than 500 grams of cocaine, more than 40 grams of MDMA pills, more than 1,400 grams of cannabis, more than 35 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms and Alprazolam pills, authorities allege.

No firearms were located, but authorities said additional charges are possible regarding the reported gunshots.