Buffalo Grove to consider HVAC trade school

Luke Zurawski/lzurawski@dailyherald.com, 2016 Buffalo Grove trustees this month are expected to vote on a proposal allowing an HVAC trade school at 727 Hastings Lane.

Buffalo Grove trustees will consider allowing an HVAC business to operate a trade school out if its facility on the east side of the village.

Astera, 727 Hastings Lane, wants to open Astera Academy to offer hands-on training for those seeking careers in the HVAC and appliance repair industries.

The Buffalo Grove Planning and Zoning Commission on July 2 unanimously recommended the village board approve a special use permit for the proposal.

Under its plan, Astera would offer a two-week course for HVAC installation and service and a one-week course for appliance repair. The focus would be equipping students with the necessary technical skills, safety knowledge and industry best practices.

The classes would take place within the business’ existing space, which includes an office and warehouse, and during its business hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The academy space will accommodate eight people: six students, one instructor and one office manager.

“We’re planning to have classes as small as possible,” Liliya Astakhov, Astera’s chief operating officer, told the commission.

Steve Astakhov, the company’s CEO, said there is a shortage of HVAC technicians.

Commissioner Adam Moodhe agreed, saying, “We need more HVAC people.”

The commission discussed parking requirements after receiving an email from a neighbor expressing concerns about traffic flow. The proposal meets the zoning requirement for eight spaces.

“Most of the time (the spaces) are vacant. There is mostly only me in our office,” Liliya Astakhov said, noting that company technicians are in the field working with clients.

The village board could vote on the proposal as early as its July 21 meeting.