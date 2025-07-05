Two riders ejected from their motorcycle following Friday crash in Pingree Grove

Two riders were ejected from their motorcycle and landed in a nearby field after they were struck by a vehicle Friday in the vicinity of routes 72 and 47 in Pingree Grove.

One of the motorcyclists remains hospitalized in critical condition. The second motorcyclist was treated at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, according to Pingree Grove police.

Officers responded about 6:55 p.m. to a report of a collision near Route 72 and Route 47 (Starks Road). The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle exiting Kelley’s Market Mobil and attempting to turn left onto Route 72 failed to yield to the oncoming, westbound motorcycle, police said.

The accident resulted in the temporary closing of Route 72 between Route 47 and Richard J. Brown Boulevard for emergency response and accident reconstruction purposes.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision should Pingree Grove police at (847) 464-4600.