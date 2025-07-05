5-year-old dies from apparent drowning in Buffalo Grove pool

A 5-year-old Plainfield boy died Friday after he apparently drowned in a Buffalo Grove pool.

Buffalo Grove paramedics responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Friday of an unresponsive child in a private residential pool.

Paramedics arrived to find Tyson Nyamganid out of the water and bystanders performing CPR on him, according to a statement from the Buffalo Grove fire department.

Paramedics began lifesaving efforts and transported the boy to Endeavor Health Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights in serious condition where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation.