Plan for Buffalo Grove banquet facility on Outback Steakhouse property heads to village board

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com A banquet facility and restaurant is being proposed for the former Outback Steakhouse site at 720 W. Lake-Cook Road, Buffalo Grove.

Buffalo Grove's planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended a proposal to bring a banquet facility and restaurant to a long-vacant fast-casual dining site.

But Epicure Dining's management made it clear the accent will be on banquets if they redevelop the former Outback Steakhouse property at 720 W. Lake-Cook Road.

“We are operating as a restaurant, but our main focus is the banquet facility part,” Kon Kruglyak, general manager and representative of Epicure Dining LLC, said at Wednesday’s meeting. “People could come in during the week, but they have to make a reservation so we can prep everything.”

According to its business plan, lunch and dinner service would be available by request from noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, while for banquets and special occasions, Epicure would extend its hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2 a.m., offering flexibility for brunches, receptions and late-night gatherings.

Kruglyak said the venue would be available for a variety of life’s events.

Outback Steakhouse operated the site for 21 years until closing in 2015.

“It would be very nice to see this building revamped and in use,” Commissioner Marc Spunt said, noting the building’s 10-year vacancy.

Commissioner Adam Moodhe added, “While it's not the perfect thing that I wanted to see there, I'm glad someone is trying.”

The menu would feature diverse cultural cuisines including Ukrainian, Russian, American, Polish, German and Hispanic options.

The plan heads to the village board for final approval.