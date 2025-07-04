advertisement
News

Lake Zurich cancels tonight’s fireworks

Posted July 04, 2025 10:53 am
Dave Oberhelman
 

Lake Zurich has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks display at Paulus Park.

The village made the announcement on social media shortly before 10 a.m. The fireworks show was scheduled for approximately 9:15 p.m.

Lake Zurich officials said the cancellation was due to morning rain expected to continue, conversations with the fireworks company and “keeping everyone safe.”

Paulus Park will continue to be open with food vendors, entertainment and live bands, the statement said.

Village officials said the fireworks for this year’s show would be added to next year’s Independence Day display.

