Fallen tree branch injures golfers in Itasca

Two people were hospitalized Thursday after a tree branch fell on them at an Itasca golf course.

One of the golfers was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition, Bloomington Fire Protection District officials said Thursday.

At about 4:05 p.m. Thursday, the fire company responded to fellow golfers who reported that someone was trapped under a fallen branch on the 11th hole at Eaglewood Golf Course, 1401 Nordic Road, Itasca.

The responders found the two golfers injured but with no entrapment. An investigation is ongoing, officials said Thursday.