Daily Herald opinion: Happy Fourth! Enjoy the day — but celebrate safely

Leaving fireworks to the pros is a top safety tip for July 4, but experts also emphasize water safety, heat precautions and the dangers of drinking and driving. Daily Herald file photo

You’ve bought your food, scoped out the fireworks listings and dressed for the day in red, white and blue. However, there are a few more plans to complete before you set about celebrating the Fourth of July today.

As we pointed out earlier this week, pyrotechnics are best left to the pros. But Independence Day safety doesn’t end there.

First, give some thought to the heat. Temperatures today are expected to top 90 degrees. Bring plenty of water before heading out to the parade, and reapply sunscreen throughout the day whether you’re hitting the beach or lounging in the back yard.

Be aware of heat stroke symptoms, advises the Illinois Department of Public Health. Those include hot skin, hallucinations, chills, headache, high body temperature, confusion and slurred speech. If you suspect heat stroke, call 911.

Heat affects food as well. If you are packing a picnic or entertaining outside, protect your food from going bad. Keep meat, potato salad and other Fourth favorites cold until you are ready to eat.

And if you’re planning to wash down your brats and burgers with cold beer, think before getting behind the wheel and consider these sobering statistics from the Illinois Department of Transportation: Last year, there were 17 fatal crashes — and 21 fatalities — between 6 p.m. July 3 and 11:59 p.m. July 7. Five of those deaths occurred in crashes where the driver had been drinking.

Even a short drive can be deadly, and police departments have vigorous enforcement campaigns through the weekend. In Kane County, for example, the state’s attorney’s office is working with police to compel drunk-driving suspects to submit to a blood, breath or urine test when presented with a warrant — or face additional charges.

“When a person decides to drink to excess and get behind the wheel of a car, they place everyone in danger,” Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser said in a statement. “Independence Day falls on a Friday this year, which means more people are likely to celebrate excessively and take unnecessary risks. Since we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and others, plan ahead for alternatives like designated drivers, taxis, Uber and Lyft. Anyone who chooses to compromise public safety will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The dangers of drunk driving are not limited to the road, experts remind us each summer. Alcohol is a leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths, the Lake County sheriff’s office points out in a statement this week.

To that end, the sheriff’s marine unit will be participating in Operation Dry Water, an awareness and enforcement campaign that kicks off today.

And speaking of water safety, don’t forget to wear a life jacket when boating and to use caution while swimming.

A happy Fourth is a safe Fourth.