‘Worth the wait’: After decade of planning, Oak Spring Road bridge over Des Plaines River opens in Libertyville Township

Several involved in the early days of the Oak Spring Road bridge project in Libertyville Township have moved on, but they and many others were noted Thursday during the official opening of the $5.6 million structure over the Des Plaines River.

More than 100 onlookers, including dozens of officials representing a variety of agencies, gathered at the boat launch near the bridge for the official opening of the replacement to the crumbling span built in 1967.

Planning to improve the old structure began in 2015. The scope of the project greatly increased, the cost estimate more than doubled and the timing stretched after it was determined the concrete piers supporting the bridge and everything above them needed to be replaced.

Construction began in July 2024 and finished three months ahead of schedule. The new bridge has a 12-foot travel lane in each direction plus an 8-foot-wide sidewalk on either side and included reconstruction of the bridge approaches. It opened for traffic and pedestrians a week ago.

Marty Neal, Libertyville Township highway commissioner

Oak Spring Road connects 2nd Street in Libertyville to St. Mary's Road in the township and passes Lake Minear. While the bridge was closed, about 3,200 vehicles a day were shifted to other river crossings in the area, including Rockland Road.

The involvement of state and federal authorities stretched the process, but in hindsight that wasn't a bad thing, officials said.

“The value of that federal and state participation makes it worth the wait,” said Dan Strahan, senior project manager with Gewalt Hamilton Associates. Of the $5.6 million total engineering and construction cost, Libertyville Township was responsible for $235,000, or 4% he added.

“As a taxpayer, I really appreciate that money coming back into our community,” said Barry Baker, a township resident who lives near the new bridge. He served as the emcee of the event which began with his wife, Ann, singing the national anthem and ended with a bridge blessing by Deacon George Kashmar of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Barry Baker, Libertyville Township resident

Libertyville Township Supervisor Kathleen O'Connor and Highway Commissioner Marty Neal, praised the cooperation, coordination, patience and perseverance of those involved in the project as well as the community.

Next up is the replacement of the aging Rockland Road bridge over the Des Plaines River, scheduled for 2027 — pending additional federal funding, Neal said.