Two women charged with striking Palatine police officer trying to break up fight

Tashonda Robinson

Two people charged with assaulting a Palatine police officer trying to break up a fight over the weekend were released Wednesday following a detention hearing in Rolling Meadows.

Tashonda Robinson, 35, of the 700 block of East Rand Grove Lane, Palatine, and Erie Brown, 43, of the 2200 block of Nichols Road, Arlington Heights, are scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 8.

Police were called to the 700 block of East Rand Grove Lane at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a large fight in progress.

Arriving officers found a large group of people, several fighting and uncooperative as police tried to restore order, police said.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer.

Officers also intervened in a separate altercation involving Robinson and Brown, police said. Brown struck a Palatine officer in the head with a bottle, and Robinson grabbed the officer around the head, police said. The officer sustained injuries that he is expected to recover from.

Robinson is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. Brown is also charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, as well as battery.