District 214 superintendent gets 5% raise for meeting goals, school board says

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, February 2024 Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent Scott Rowe received a 5% salary increase following his annual evaluation with the school board.

Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Superintendent Scott Rowe is getting a 5% raise for completing a strategic plan, boosting student attendance, aligning curriculum, and saving the district money, according to school board President Alva Kreutzer.

The pay bump — from a base salary of $291,200 to $305,760 — took effect this week as Rowe begins his third year at the helm of the state’s second-largest high school district.

His original four-year, performance-based employment agreement didn’t come with guaranteed raises, but the board can award increases in salary and benefits following an annual evaluation in closed session. Last year, he got a 4% raise. After this year’s review, which took place behind closed doors June 12 and 26, board members unanimously agreed on the 5% pay bump.

“Dr. Rowe has delivered on the goals set by the board and continues to work diligently toward their full realization,” Kreutzer said. “We believe District 214 is moving in the right direction for all of our present and future students.”

Specifically, she pointed to development and approval of the Future 214 Strategic Plan that will guide the district for years to come.

Kreutzer said the district also observed an improvement in student attendance and notable reduction in chronic absenteeism over the last year, with more than 63,000 additional class periods attended.

The district also aligned the freshman core curriculum across all six high schools with state standards and introduced a new district-wide scheduling process, she said.

Under Rowe, the district has enhanced financial and operational efficiency, resulting in projected savings of more than $11 million, according to Kreutzer.

Rowe’s contract runs through June 30, 2027.