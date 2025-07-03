Dairying escape: Cows on the loose in Kane County

Kane County drivers were urged to watch out Thursday morning for loose cattle near Maple Park, as a herd escaped from a Rustic Road Farm facility.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2024 Authorities worked to recover 32 cows that escaped Rustic Road Farm near Maple Park on Thursday.

According to the farm’s co-owner, about 32 head got out. By 11 a.m., 20 had been recovered, and the rest were lying down in another farm’s soybean field, resting from the heat.

Kane County’s 911 dispatchers started getting calls predawn from motorists who came across cattle along Keslinger, Meredith and Watson roads, near Kaneland High School.

Deputies used a drone to locate some of the cattle. The farm also used men on horseback and tracking dogs.

The farm began raising Waygu cattle last summer on property at Hughes and Bunker roads. It grows vegetables at its property on Brundige Road near La Fox.