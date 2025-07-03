advertisement
Crime

Barrington Hills man accused of threatening to kill police

Posted July 03, 2025 9:59 am
Shaw Local News Network

A Barrington Hills man is accused of making a YouTube video threatening to kill police officers, including one in particular, court records show.

Joel A. Koskinen, 35, is charged with threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony, and electronic harassment involving an obscene message or threat to kill, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Koskinen is accused of posting a video “containing a threat to shoot (the officer) in the head, and the threat was made because of the hostility of the defendant toward” the officer, according to the complaint.

In the video, Koskinen also said, “I will now kill every cop in Barrington Hills Police Department,” according to the complaint.

