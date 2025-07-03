advertisement
Chicago

Drive-by shooting in Chicago leaves 4 dead and 14 others wounded, police say

Posted July 03, 2025 8:02 am

Four people have died from gunshot wounds and 14 others have been hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in Chicago, police said Thursday. At least three were in critical condition.

The shooting happened late Wednesday in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Several media outlets said it happened outside a restaurant and lounge that had hosted an album release party for a rapper.

Someone opened fire into a crowd standing outside, police said, and the vehicle immediately drove away.

No one was in custody, police said.

Chicago police investigate the scene of a mass shooting that took place at Artis Restaurant and Lounge located at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood, Thursday, July 3, 2025. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Preliminary information from police said 13 women and five men ranging in age from 21 to 32 were shot, and that the dead included two men and two women. Those shot were taken to multiple hospitals, police said.

Video showed people waiting and crying outside of hospitals. Other images showed multiple police and ambulances at the scene of the shooting.

Police said that nine people, including the two women who died, were taken to Northwestern Hospital. Five people, including the two men who died, were taken to John H. Stroger Hospital.

Chicago police investigate the scene of a mass shooting that took place at Artis Restaurant and Lounge located at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood, Thursday, July 3, 2025. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago police investigate the scene of a mass shooting that took place at Artis Restaurant and Lounge located at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood, Thursday, July 3, 2025. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago police investigate the scene of a mass shooting that took place at Artis Restaurant and Lounge located at 311 W. Chicago Ave. in the River North neighborhood, Thursday, July 3, 2025. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
