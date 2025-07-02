‘Historic levels’ of Illinoisans will pack the roads, airports this holiday weekend

Passengers line up at an O’Hare International Airport security checkpoint. Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the July Fourth weekend, the Chicago Department of Aviation predicts. Daily Herald File Photo

Hordes of Illinoisans will take a jaunt for July Fourth, packing O’Hare International Airport for far-flung adventures and the Tri-State en route to Michigan and Wisconsin.

AAA predicts “historic levels” of 4.2 million Prairie Staters will make a trip between June 28 and Sunday, 2.5% more than in 2024.

Nationwide, 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically, over 7 million more than pre-pandemic 2019.

“It’s going to be really busy,” United Airlines’ Laura Mandile said Tuesday. “Here at O’Hare, we will fly an average of 66,000 people per day, a 12% increase from last year.”

Asked what’s driving the wanderlust, “people want to travel; people want to explore the world,” explained Mandile, managing director of customer service at O’Hare.

Top domestic destinations are New York City, Boston and Seattle, Mandile said. The hottest international spots are London, Paris and Frankfurt, Germany.

The holiday arrives on the heels of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s breaking a record June 22 by screening the most passengers at O’Hare ever — nearly 114,000 people.

Here’s a look at what’s ahead this long weekend in terms of traffic, gas prices and airport crowds.

Busiest days for flights?

The Chicago Department of Aviation reports 1.86 million passengers will flow through O’Hare and Midway between Wednesday and Monday.

At O’Hare, 1.54 million travelers are expected, 11% more than 2024, while about 320,000 flyers will be in Midway, similar to last year’s numbers. The busiest day at both airports will be Sunday, the CDA said.

Domestic passengers are reminded that the TSA is requiring REAL ID for adults to board planes, although passports are also accepted.

Despite worries about REAL ID-related delays, it’s been “a real nonissue here at O’Hare,” Mandile said, crediting extensive publicity prior to the May 7 start.

Her advice for flyers? Get the United app or the app for the airline you’re flying on. Apps provide breaking information about gates, delays, connecting flights and rebookings, Mandile noted.

Filling your tank

U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran June 21 caused a spike in oil prices but that’s leveled off, experts said.

In the Chicago metro region, the average cost of a gallon of regular gas was $3.62 Wednesday compared to $3.67 a week ago and $4.09 a year ago, AAA reports.

If you’re planning a Midwest escape, Wisconsin’s offering the cheapest gas on average at $2.96 for a gallon of regular. Iowa’s next with $2.98 a gallon followed by Indiana with $3.18 and Michigan at $3.21, according to AAA.

A passenger is silhouetted as a United Airlines plane takes off at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Record crowds are expected this Fourth of July holiday, experts say. Associated Press

Road trips

The Illinois tollway anticipates an influx of more than 8 million vehicles on its system between Wednesday and Sunday. The worst getaway traffic should be on Thursday, when 1.95 million drivers will shoehorn onto toll roads compared to the daily average of 1.6 million.

According to national traffic analyst INRIX, Sunday will offer the heaviest traffic for returning travelers. It’s best to leave in the morning as congestion peaks every afternoon, INRIX recommends.