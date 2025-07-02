Reckless? Aurora mayor catching heat over fireworks comments

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, April 2025 Aurora Mayor John Laesch has been criticized for a comment he made on Facebook regarding enforcement of fireworks restrictions.

Aurora Mayor John Laesch is under fire over a social media comment that critics say encourages residents to shoot off fireworks illegally.

“Fireworks could potentially start fires, torture dogs and other pets, harm veterans who have experienced combat, and they could cause serious injuries. Finally, nobody wants to hear your 3 AM fireworks show,” Laesch posted on his John for Aurora Facebook page.

But then he added, “If you already bought your fireworks, I would suggest using them on July 3rd while police are busy handling traffic from the city-sanctioned fireworks display.”

Laesch said Wednesday he fully supports the city’s “If You Light It, We Will Cite It” campaign to discourage residents from shooting off fireworks. The city has distributed fliers and yard signs, and made a social-media video urging people to leave the fireworks to the professionals. Violators can be fined $250 to $1,000.

The controversial comment, Laesch said, was an acknowledgment that despite the city’s efforts, some people will put on their own fireworks displays, and he hopes to contain their activities to a few days.

Downtown Aurora will be lit up with fireworks at the Independence Day celebration on July 3. Mayor John Laesch is being criticized for remarks he made over the weekend about fireworks safety. Courtesy of City of Aurora, file

Former Mayor Richard Irvin, who lost to Laesch in April’s city elections, took to social media to scold his successor.

“It’s reckless, completely contradicts the law, discredits the work of our police department, and creates exactly the type of dangerous and disturbing environments in our neighborhoods we’re trying to prevent,” Irvin wrote on Facebook. “It doesn’t make sense.”

Alderman Carl Franco — and Irvin supporter — also criticized Laesch, in an interview with ABC 7.

“When you are telling people ‘It's OK to break a state law and I have a blueprint for when to do it,’ it's just shocking,” he said. “Almost have no words anybody would say something like that.”

Aurora Alderman Carl Franco

Laesch denies he encouraged illegal fireworks displays.

“The goal was to try to limit (the illegal activity) to the 3rd and the 4th,” he said. “People are going to do it regardless.”

In the past, he said, some have shot off fireworks for up to a month, starting in mid-June. But complaints are down more than 20% this year compared to last, he said.

Laesch said he’s distributed fliers discouraging illegal fireworks use.

“Franco has done absolutely nothing to curb illegal fireworks,” he said.