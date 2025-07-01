advertisement
News

Woman found dead at Aurora apartment fire

Posted July 01, 2025 5:16 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A woman was found dead at an apartment fire Monday afternoon in Aurora.

Fire officials say they responded around 2:15 p.m. to an alarm in a four-story building in the 900 block of North Avenue.

Residents were evacuating, and there was light smoke on the second floor when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters found a small fire in the bedroom inside one of the units. The woman, 39, was found dead in the unit.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office is scheduled to do an autopsy Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of her death.

The news release from the fire department did not name the woman.

The department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” Aurora Fire Chief David McCabe said in a news release. “We are working closely with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Coroner to understand how this tragic incident occurred. Even a small fire can have heartbreaking consequences, particularly when someone faces serious health or mobility challenges.”

