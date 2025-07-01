Lilly Pulitzer store, new restaurants on the horizon in downtown Naperville

Katlyn Smith/ksmith@dailyherald.com Lilly Pulitzer is coming to the Main Street Promenade in downtown Naperville.

Downtown Naperville will be seeing pink and green when a Lilly Pulitzer store opens in the Main Street Promenade.

Lilly shift dresses, a summer staple worn by the likes of Jackie O, come in every kind of tropical and preppy print under the Palm Beach sun. The new boutique is slated to join a line of upscale shops at the edge of the downtown core.

The space previously occupied by Soft Surroundings at Main Street and Van Buren Avenue is being split in two, according to Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

A fact sheet from the Kite Realty Group indicates Lilly Pulitzer will be located between a nearly 3,000-square-foot space and the Kendra Scott jewelry store, another new addition to the Main Street Promenade, a mini downtown with a Sur La Table, a J. Jill store and Hugo's Frog Bar & Fish House.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lilly Pulitzer to our vibrant Downtown Naperville community of businesses,” Wood said in a written statement. “Their arrival marks not only the addition of an iconic brand, but also a continued investment in the energy, style and growth of Downtown Naperville.”

Yet another jewelry retailer, gorjana, recently set up shop in the Main Street Promenade near the city’s Van Buren parking deck. The brand got its brick-and-mortar start in downtown Laguna Beach.

In other downtown developments, Rosebud is reopening soon after a lengthy renovation, Wood expects.

Naperville's Rosebud has been undergoing renovations at the southeast corner of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue.

Avocado Theory is now in the same River District center and dishes up multiple iterations of the millennial breakfast — avocado toast — sandwiches, wraps, bowls and guacamole.

A new restaurant also is in the works at the gateway intersection of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue. The George, billed as an American tavern and led by the Empire restaurant group and the owner of Elements at Water Street, will replace the former Bev’s space, Wood notes. That’s the longtime home of Jimmy's Grill.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance also anticipates the addition of a new restaurant concept, Lennon’s.