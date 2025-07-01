‘A powerful thing’: Traveling memorial honoring fallen service members arrives in Elgin

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Maira Alonzo walks through the Remembering Our Fallen traveling photographic war memorial at Civic Center Plaza near Elgin City Hall on Monday.

A powerful reminder of the price paid by American service members during the war on terror is on display in Elgin through Monday, July 7.

Remembering Our Fallen, a traveling photographic war memorial, features 34 roughly 10-foot tall tribute towers lining the sidewalks of City Center Plaza near Elgin City Hall. Each tower displays military and personal photos of U.S. service members — 5,000 in all — who lost their lives in the 10 years following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Elgin is hosting Remembering Our Fallen, a traveling photographic war memorial, through Monday, July 7, at Civic Center Plaza near city hall at 150 Dexter Court.

The national memorial includes those who died from wounds sustained in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as those lost to training accidents, domestic or overseas attacks and suicides linked to post-traumatic stress.

“It’s really a powerful thing to walk through this,” said Ed Stewart of Carpentersville, who stopped during a bike ride to walk through the towers not long after they were set up on Monday. “I didn’t even know this was going to be here.”

The traveling tribute is making its second visit to Elgin following an appearance during last year’s Memorial Day events.

“People had such an emotional response to the memorial last year; we knew we had to bring it back and keep it for longer,” Amanda Harris, director of cultural arts and special events, said in a press release. “The combination of the Fourth of July activities and the backdrop of the Civic Center Plaza provided the perfect opportunity to allow for more time and space for visitors to enjoy the exhibit.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com The Remembering Our Fallen traveling photographic war memorial will be at Civic Center Plaza near Elgin City Hall until Monday, July 7.

Originally unveiled at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 2017, Remembering Our Fallen now tours the country, including a recent stop in Rolling Meadows in May.

Organizers of the exhibit continue to reach out to Gold Star families, who may participate at no cost by submitting two photographs and basic information about their loved ones.

Submissions and additional details are available at RememberingOurFallen.org.