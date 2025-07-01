‘A trusted colleague’: veteran Des Plaines Public Works Director Tim Oakley retires

Des Plaines Public Works and Engineering Director Tim Oakley has retired after nearly 40 years working for the city. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Throughout his lengthy municipal career, Des Plaines Public Works and Engineering Director Tim Oakley kept the city running — above and below ground.

But now the state of the city’s streets, sewers and overhead utilities are someone else’s responsibility. After nearly 40 years of public service, Oakley retired June 27.

City Manager Dorothy Wisniewski called Oakley “a deeply valued member of our leadership team.”

“Director Oakley has been a trusted colleague, a friend, a mentor to many and a pillar of professionalism and integrity during his years of service to Des Plaines,” Wisniewski told the city council last month.

Tim Oakley, former Des Plaines public works and engineering director Courtesy of Des Plaines

Oakley, who couldn’t be reached for this story, joined the municipal staff as a civil engineer in 1985. He jumped ship to be an engineer for Carol Stream in 1987 but returned to Des Plaines after only eight months.

Oakley was named director of engineering in 2000 and then director of public works and engineering in 2009.

One of Oakley’s biggest projects as director has involved replacing water service lines made from lead or galvanized steel throughout the city. As of 2024, that job was expected to cost the city $134 million over 20 years.

Oakley also has overseen flood-prevention efforts in Des Plaines, including the creation of stormwater detention areas and retention ponds, and the purchase and demolition of flood-prone houses.

Additionally, Oakley has been part of the planning for a proposed Algonquin Road overpass that could reduce train-related delays for motorists in central Des Plaines.

“He’s a major force in that,” Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said.

Tim Oakley, front right, receives a commemorative street sign from Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski on June 16 as city council members and other officials look on from the background. Oakley has retired as the city's public works and engineering director. Courtesy of Des Plaines

During the June council meeting at which his service was celebrated, Oakley received a commemorative street sign reading “Oakley Avenue” on one side and “Tim’s Terrace” on the other from Goczkowski.

The mayor lauded Oakley during the council’s May 5 meeting, too, singling him out as part of a commemoration of National Public Service Recognition Week. Through his work, Goczkowski said, Oakley has touched countless lives, “leaving a lasting impression on our community.”

Tim Wakins, the department’s former assistant director, was named Oakley’s successor. His annual base salary is $202,375, up slightly from what Oakley was paid in his final year.