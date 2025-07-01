advertisement
Illinois State Politics

Pritzker picks former deputy, state Rep. Christian Mitchell as running mate

Posted July 01, 2025 9:50 am
Marni Pyke
 

Gov. JB Pritzker selected career Democrat, former lawmaker and top aide Christian Mitchell to join his reelection ticket as a candidate for lieutenant governor Tuesday.

The move comes as current Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton campaigns for the U.S. Senate in the 2026 election and speculation swirls about Pritzker running for president in 2028.

“Whether it’s transforming our clean energy future, rebuilding our infrastructure, or keeping our communities safe, Christian has been a force behind so much of our progress. I couldn’t ask for a better partner to continue delivering results for the people of Illinois,” Pritzker said in a video.

Mitchell said he was ready to build on the progress of the Pritzker administration in “lowering costs, expanding opportunity, and making sure every community has the resources and opportunities they deserve. This is about delivering real results for the people of Illinois, and I’m excited to get to work.”

Mitchell served as a state representative for three terms and as Pritkzer’s deputy governor in his first term where he helped pass the Rebuild Illinois capital program. He currently is a deputy staff judge advocate in the Illinois Air National Guard.

