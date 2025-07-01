Things to do July 4-10: Fourth of July events, Frontier Days, Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest and more

Editor’s note: The deadline to submit an event for the Fall Fun guide, which lists suburban Chicago events happening Aug. 24 through the fall, is Monday, July 14. Go to dailyherald.com/share, click on “Event” and follow the directions. Submitting an event is free.

Thrill seekers ride Pharaoh’s Fury during last year’s Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival at Melas Park. Samantha Winkelman for the Daily Herald

Starts Before Friday

Field of Honor: All day daily through Friday, July 4, at Seven Gables Park, 1750 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. U.S. flags will fly in solemn formation. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in active-duty military, fallen servicemen and women, first responders and Hometown Heroes. Features nightly patriotic performances, including vocalists, bagpipers, drummers, honor guards, flyovers and taps. Free. healingfield.org/event/wheaton-il.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2024 Carnival rides await the crowds before last year’s Frontier Days in Arlington Heights’ Recreation Park.

Frontier Days Festival: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 3; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 4-5; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Carnival, Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. Friday, entertainment, food, soccer 3v3, Stampede Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 6, marketplace, family activities and more. Music headliners: 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Wednesday; Dishwalla at 8 p.m. Thursday; BoDeans at 8 p.m. Friday, July 4; Bruce In The USA at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 5; and American English at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6. Free. frontierdays.org.

Northwest Fourth-Fest: 5-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 3-5; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Carnival, live entertainment, parade at 9 a.m. Friday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Kids’ Zone, bingo, food vendors and more. Main stage entertainment includes Run Forrest Run at 5:30 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and David’s House at 5:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Carnival ride enthusiasts fly high on the swing ride during last year’s Northwest Fourth-Fest near the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Samantha Winkelman for the Daily Herald

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 3; noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 4-5; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Palatine Community Park, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. Fireworks at dusk Thursday, carnival, music, food vendors, parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, craft and business expo Saturday and Sunday and more. Music lineup: Thursday: Bucket Number Six at 7 p.m. and Too Much Molly at 10 p.m.; Friday: Marina City at 7:30 p.m. and Boy Band Review at 10 p.m.; Saturday: Whiskey Road at 7:30 p.m. and iPop at 10 p.m. Free. hometown-fest.com.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival: 6-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 2; 1-11 p.m. Thursday, July 3; 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 4; and 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Food, beer, live entertainment, carnival and more. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and 9 p.m. Friday. Music lineup: Wednesday: Sealed with a Kiss at 7:30 p.m. and Hairbangers Ball at 9:15 and 9:45 p.m.; Thursday: Petty Union at 7:30 p.m. and One of These Nights at 9:15 p.m.; Friday: The Mix at 8:30 and 10 p.m.; Saturday: One of the Boyzz at 7:30 p.m. and Infinity at 9 p.m.; Sunday: Rico! at 9:45 p.m. and more. Free admission; ride wristbands available for purchase. mplions.org.

Lakeside Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 3-5, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Carnival rides, food, beer garden, superhero characters, kids’ decorated bike parade, kids’ ice-cream eating contest, cornhole tournament and more. Note: Cashless payment. $10, $5 for ages 65 and older, free for active military with ID and kids 12 and younger. thedole.org/the-fest.

Mundelein Community Days runs Thursday through Sunday, July 3-6, in Courtland Commons Park. Daily Herald file photo

Mundelein Community Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, July 3-6, in Courtland Commons Park, at the corner of Seymour and Courtland, Mundelein. Carnival, Freedom Classic 5K at 8 a.m. Friday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Friday, parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations, displays and more. Music lineup: Thursday: 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m.; Friday: Mackenzie O’Brien at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday: The Disco Circus at 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday: Blooze Brothers at 6:30 p.m. Free. mundelein.org/200/Mundelein-Community-Days-2025.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: 3-11 p.m. Thursday, July 3; noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 4; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 5; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett. Live entertainment, fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Friday, parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, food vendors, carnival and more. Carnival hours for those with special needs from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday. Music: Thursday: Anthem at 9 p.m.; Friday: Libido Funk Circus at 8 p.m. and Disco Circus at 9:45 p.m.; Saturday: Smokin’ Gunz at 9 p.m.; and Sunday: Modern Day Romeos at 4:30 p.m. and 7th heaven at 7 p.m. Free. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Red, White and BOOM!: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Rides and attractions, community activities, live DJ and more Thursday. On Friday: 5K at 8 a.m., parade at 10 a.m., DJ performance, activities and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Warrenville Fourth of July Celebration: 5-11 p.m. Thursday, July 3, and noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. Thursday: Parade steps off at 6 p.m.; kids’ entertainment from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the pavilion; and live music from 7-11 p.m. On Friday: Annual Cerny Series baseball games at 10 a.m.; lineup for the children’s parade at 11:30 a.m. at St. Irene’s Church, with “Walk, Run, Scoot or Ride” parade at noon on Warren Avenue to Cerny Park; karaoke from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the pavilion; Warrenville Park District activities from 1-2:30 p.m.; live music from 1:30-9:15 p.m.; fire department water fights at 2 p.m.; horseshoe contest at 2 p.m.; Warrenville Historical Society bingo from 2-3 p.m.; kids’ entertainment from 2:30-7:30 p.m.; and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

Friday, July 4

Elmhurst Running Club’s 4 On the 4th: 7:15 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Wilder Park in Elmhurst. Elmhurst Running Club’s 20th annual run features a 4-mile run at 7:15 a.m. and a Kids’ 1K for kids 5-12 at 8:20 a.m. Eighty percent of proceeds will be donated to local charities. $38, $10 for the kids 1K. Register at 4on4th.run.

Glen Ellyn Freedom Four 4-Mile Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. start Friday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Run or walk the scenic course at Lake Ellyn Park. Benefits the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s Scholarship Fund. $39.39-$45.99. Register at FreedomFourRun.com.

Liberty Loop 5K Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Techny Prairie Park & Fields, 1750 Techny Road, Northbrook. A scenic run or walk on a certified 5K course through Techny Prairie Park and Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., followed by the Liberty Lap Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. for junior joggers. eventcreate.com/e/northbrook4thofjuly.

Great Western Freedom 4: 8 a.m. Friday, July 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W370 Dean St., St. Charles. Lazarus House’s 20th annual 4-mile run/2-mile walk fundraiser. Red, white and blue gear encouraged. Kids’ dashes for 10 and younger for $18.04 at 9:30 a.m. Day-of registrations welcome. All proceeds benefit Lazarus House. $34.09-$44.79. Register: lazarushouse.net/greatwesternfreedom4.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. One-mile fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby from 9-11 a.m. at Lake Sharon; car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a $15 exhibitor donation for Illinois Special Olympics; food and drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m.; and live music from The Lennys. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday with $20 per car donation; parking opens at 7 p.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Warrenville Park District’s 5K Firecracker Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville. The 5K course incorporates the Illinois Prairie Path, Warrenville Grove Forest Preserve and downtown streets. Plus, a 50-yard dash for kids 3-6, a 100-yard dash for kids 6-10 and a Sparkler one-mile. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each group. Dashes, $5; Sparkler, $20; and 5K, $45. Register: warrenvilleparks.org.

Barrington All-Star Brass Quintet: 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St., Barrington. Patriotic concert before the Barrington parade at 10 a.m. Weather permitting, it will take place on the front lawn. Bring folding chairs. Free. BarringtonsWhiteHouse.com/events.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The Elgin Fourth of July Parade starts at Slade and Douglas at 9 a.m. Friday, July 4.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Friday, July 4. The route runs on Douglas Avenue from Slade Avenue to city hall, 150 Dexter Court, Elgin. The second annual Pet Parade at 9 a.m. starts at the NENA Butterfly Garden at Douglas Avenue and Ann Street, and continues along the parade route to Douglas and Highland. Free. elginil.gov.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Parade: 9 a.m. Friday, July 4, along Illinois Boulevard, from Paris Lane to Evanston Street, Hoffman Estates. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Vernon Hills July Fourth parade: 9 a.m. Friday, July 4. Parade steps off from Deerpath and Atrium drives, then south to Sullivan Drive and west to Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Free. vernonhills.org.

Yorkville Fourth of July celebration: 9 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Town Square, 301 N. Bridge, Yorkville. The parade begins at 9 a.m. at Yorkville High School and ends at Town Square Park. Activities, including kids’ foot races, bounce houses and a performance by the Yorkville Community Band, begin after the parade and end at noon. Food and drinks for purchase. Fireworks at dusk from Route 47 and Countryside Parkway. Free. yorkville.il.us.

Anime Midwest: Registration opens at 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday, July 4-6, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Anime convention with exhibit hall, cosplay, special guests and more. Tickets start at $40 for Friday, $50 for Saturday, $40 for Sunday or $70 for a three-day pass. animemidwest.com.

Aurora’s Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, beginning at Benton and Broadway, and heading north on Broadway to Downer Place and west on Downer to Middle Avenue. The reviewing stand is in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. Free. aurora-il.org/1239/4th-of-July-Parade.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, on Main Street in Barrington. Steps off from Barrington High School. Free. barrington-il.gov.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4. Steps off from the village hall, 12 S. Center St., Bensenville, and heads east to Green Street, south on York Road, east on Jefferson Street and ends at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Des Plaines Independence Day Parade: Steps off at 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, from Center Street and Wicke Avenue, Des Plaines, and proceeds north on Center to Prairie Avenue, east on Prairie and then disbands at Prairie and Pearson Street. The theme is “Hometown Happiness” and features community floats, live music and strolling entertainment. Free. desplaines.org/july4.

Hawthorn Woods Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, on Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods, and continues to the village hall. Followed by a flag-raising ceremony. Free. vhw.org/524/Parade.

Frontier Days Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, steps off from Dunton and Oakton streets, Arlington Heights. Parade travels south on Dunton to Miner and then east to Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St. Theme: “Celebrating 100 years — Arlington Heights Park District.” Kids 4-12, accompanied by an adult, can check in at Olive and Highland streets for the decorated bike parade; no Big Wheels allowed. Free. FrontierDays.org.

Hinsdale Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4. Steps off at Sixth and Garfield streets, travels north on Garfield to First Street, then west on First to Grant Street, and south on Grant to Sixth Street. Free. villageofhinsdale.org.

Hinsdale “4th for All” Celebration: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale. After the parade, head to Burlington Park for food, entertainment, an arts and crafts fair, kids’ activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and live music by The Hat Guys Band from noon to 4 p.m. Free. villageofhinsdale.org.

Lake Zurich Independence Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Music, bands, BYOB open carry wristbands (no alcohol sales on the grounds; $5 per wristband to bring your adult beverages of choice but no glass bottles), and food vendors/trucks serving hot dogs, burgers, pizza, tacos and more. Giant Bubble Show at 3 p.m., Miss Jamie’s Farm at 5 p.m., and Blackberry Jam at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks over the lake at around 9:15 p.m. Free admission. Beach open from noon to 7 p.m. with $9-$11 daily fee required for ages 4 and older. lakezurich.org.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, from Lisle Junior High School, proceeds west on Jonquil Avenue, north on Main Street, east on Burlington Avenue, and ends at the Lisle Village Hall. At 10:45 a.m., the Lisle Heritage Society will host an ice cream social and patriotic music by Lisle Community Band at The Museums at Lisle Station Park. Free. villageoflisle.org.

Wheaton Independence Day Parade: Steps off at 10 a.m. Friday, July 4, from Main Street and Hawthorne Boulevard, heads south on Main to Union Avenue, west on Union to Wheaton Avenue, south on Wheaton to Front Street, Wheaton. The parade, with the theme “Stars, Stripes & Summer,” features floats from local businesses and organizations. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/july4.

Antioch Fourth of July celebration: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 4, at Sequoit Creek Park, 845 Main St., Antioch. Parade at 10:30 a.m. Come back at 4 p.m. for festivities until fireworks at dusk. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Brookdale’s 48th annual Fourth of July Parade: 11 a.m. Friday, July 4, through the Brookdale neighborhood in Naperville. Parade lineup at 10:30 a.m. at Hill Middle School. The parade follows along Langley, Bainbridge, Foxhill, Manchester, Brookdale and ends at Brookdale Racquet Club. Free. facebook.com/BrookdaleNeighborhoodNaperville.

Highland Park Independence Day Parade: 11 a.m. Friday, July 4. Parade, with “Dream Team” theme, begins at First Street and Laurel Avenue and proceeds through downtown to Sunset Woods Park. Wear team jerseys and apparel. Floats will celebrate the colors and mascots of sports teams and organizations. Before the parade, a remembrance will be held at 9 a.m. in the Rose Garden next to city hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave. Free. cityhpil.com.

Island Lake Independence Day Parade and Community Picnic: 11 a.m. Friday, July 4. 75th anniversary parade will be followed by a picnic with hot dogs, an ice cream truck, music and games at Converse Park. Free. villageofislandlake.com/events.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Parade: 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 4, on Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Parade: Steps off at noon Friday, July 4, from Glenbard West High School and heads westbound on Crescent Boulevard, continues north on Main Street and east on Linden Street to Lake Ellyn Park. Reserved VIP parade reviewing stadium seating available at 479 Main St. for ticketed guests. Free. glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.

Downers Grove Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Friday, July 4. The parade steps off from Main and Grant streets, traveling south on Main to Warren Avenue, Downers Grove. Free. downers.us.

Huntley Independence Day Parade: 4 p.m. Friday, July 4, starting at Bakley and Main streets and heading west on Main toward Huntley Square. Free. huntley.il.us.

Northbrook Independence Day: 4 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Fourth of July Bike Parade at 4 p.m. on Cherry Lane at Westmoor School before the Northbrook Fourth of July Parade. Register in advance online and at the Bike Parade Tent on Friday in the staging area. DJ entertainment starting at 7 p.m. with fireworks at dusk, viewed from Meadowhill or Techny Park. Free. eventcreate.com/e/northbrook4thofjuly.

West Dundee French Market: 4-8 p.m. Friday, July 4, at The Pump House, 98 Oregon Ave., West Dundee. A mixed market offering fresh produce, honey, greens, soaps, breads, cheeses, flowers, artwork, wearables and more. wdundee.org.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration: 4-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Games, 38-foot slide, petting zoo, jugglers, live music, beer and food trucks. Music from Westview Hills Band at 4 p.m. and Black Bolts Band at 7 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. from Willow Crest Golf Club, north of the park. See the ground display fireworks from the northeast corner of the park. Free. Parking in the Westmont High or Westmont Junior High parking lots. westmontparks.org.

Live on the Lake: 4:30-9:45 p.m. Friday, July 4; 2-9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 5; and 3-8:15 p.m. Sunday, July 6, in the Navy Pier Beer Garden, 700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Music from The PriSSiLLas and Fernando Jones on Friday; Sheryl Youngblood, FeelGood Party Band and Radio Gaga on Saturday; and Sinkane and Hurricane Reggae Band on Sunday. Free. navypier.org.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. 75th annual event featuring Savor the Flavor with 14 food vendors (bring cash), Batavia Community Band from 8:30-9:15 p.m., and the Sky Concert at 9:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. bataviafireworks.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Live music, food trucks and drinks, kids’ activities, tabletop games and a pie-eating contest. Music lineup: The Moods at 5 p.m., The LaBamba Show at 6:30 p.m., and The Ultimate Elvis Experience starring Shawn Klush at 8 p.m. Fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Free. elginil.gov.

18th annual Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Music lineup: Hello Weekend and Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Swift Tribute Band. Followed by fireworks. Parking is $20 (cash only). Tickets: $30-$35 or VIP for $75-$400, available at lfparksandrec.com.

20th annual Roselle Cruise Nights: 5-9 p.m. Friday, July 4, at the American Legion Hall, 344 E. Maple, Roselle. Includes live music. Free. cruiseroselle.com.

Bensenville LibertyFest Independence Day fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Redmond Recreation Center, 545 John St., Bensenville. DJ M.B. Entertainment at 6 p.m. and Wild Daisy (upbeat country) at 7:30 p.m. Food and beer for purchase from 6-9:30 p.m. Fireworks launched from the public works facility at 9:30 p.m. Rain date: July 5. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Carol Stream Independence Day concert and fireworks: 6-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Concessions open at 6 p.m., live music with Shout Out at 7 p.m. and fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. Free. carolstream.org.

Buffalo Grove Fourth of July Fireworks & Celebration: 7 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band performs a patriotic-themed concert before the fireworks at 9 p.m. Bring a picnic basket and blankets or chairs. Free. For parking details, see vbg.org.

Vernon Hills July Fourth celebration: 7 p.m. Friday, July 4, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Music from DJ Top Dog. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. vernonhills.org.

Woodstock Fourth of July fireworks: 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Emricson Park, 900 South St., Woodstock. Fireworks at dusk over Dream Field. Walk-ins can enter through South Street and Jackson Street entrances. Concessions available. Donations help cover the cost of the fireworks. Free. Park for a $15 fee in the park using the South Street entrance. woodstockilchamber.com.

Libertyville Fourth of July fireworks: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at the Butler Lake Park band shell, 810 W. Lake St., Libertyville. The Village Band performs patriotic music with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Lake Street will close to pedestrians and vehicle traffic at 9 p.m. before the show. Parking available at Butler Lake Park (residents only), the main commuter lot, both parking garages and Butterfield School. Free. libertyville.com.

The Naperville Community Fireworks Show will take place Friday, July 4, at Naperville’s Frontier Sports Complex. Daily Herald file photo

Naperville Community Fireworks Show: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville. Naperville Municipal Band performs at 7:30 p.m. at the Wagner Pavilion at the 95th Street Community Plaza. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. More parking at Neuqua Valley High School, 2360 95th St. Free. napervilleparks.org/fireworks.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 8 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive. Cheap Trick will perform, followed by the Lions Club fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. elkgrove.org.

Glen Ellyn Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, off Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. The 4th of July Committee fundraises 100% of costs; suggested donation is $25 per family. Free. glenellyn4thofjuly.org/parade-fireworks.

Rolling Meadows Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at the Rolling Meadows Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. cityrm.org.

St. Charles Independence Day fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 4, at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues, St. Charles. Snack Zone concessions in Langum Park starting at 4 p.m. and music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. In Mount St. Mary Park, food trucks starting at 4 p.m., Glow Zone novelty sales from 6-9 p.m., and music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Pottawatomie Park is not a viewing site. Free. stcparks.org/july-4th.

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30-10 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/4th-of-july-fireworks.

Downers Grove-Woodridge Independence Day Fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at 75th Street/Lemont Road. Spectators can park and view the show from several parking lots in the area. Free. downers.us.

Huntley Independence Day fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Deicke Park, 11419 Route 47, Huntley. Attendees heading to Deicke Park are encouraged to cross at Route 47 and Main Street. Crossing at Route 47 and Mill Street is strongly discouraged. Rain date: 9 p.m. July 5. Free. huntley.il.us.

Lombard Fourth of July fireworks: About 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, East Madison Street and South Ahrens Avenue, Lombard. No shuttle buses. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Oswego Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Rain date: July 5. Free. oswegoil.org.

Saturday, July 5

Naperville Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 5, in the Fifth Avenue Station parking lot, 200 E. Fifth Ave., Naperville. Locally grown food, breads, sweets and an array of products. facebook.com/NapervilleFarmersMarket.

Batavia Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 5, on North River Street, between Wilson and Spring streets, Batavia. Produce, baked goods, plants, honey and related farm products. Vendors must grow, harvest and/or produce at least 75% of market products. An evening market will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 9. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

Huntley Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 5, along Coral Street, Huntley. Fresh produce, artisanal crafts and treats from regional vendors. huntley.il.us.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Main and Liberty streets, Wheaton. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, flowers, handcrafted goods, specialty foods, jewelry, crafts, baked goods and more. bensidounusa.com/wheaton.

Electric Fly Day: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at the Fox Valley Aero Club field, 3831 Karl Madsen Drive, St. Charles. Electric radio-controlled airplane event. Open to all Academy of Model Aeronautics pilots, propeller and electric ducted fan models. foxvalleyaero.com.

Bartlett Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 5. Stepping off from Oak Avenue, south to Railroad Avenue, and continuing south on Main Street/South Bartlett Road to Stearns Road, west on Stearns to Apple Orchard Park.​ Free. bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Lincolnshire Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6, at Village Green North, 100 Village Green, Lincolnshire. More than 80 juried artists will be selling artwork. Free. amdurproductions.com/event/lincolnshire-art-festival.

Hometown Fest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 5, in Palatine. The parade proceeds south on Cedar Street to Slade Street, east on Slade to Brockway, north on Brockway to Wood Street and east on Wood to Community Park. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Uncaged in the Zoo: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at Lords Park Zoo, off Grand Boulevard, Elgin. Featuring Wings & Talons Raptors. Free. elginil.gov.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Maple and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

BeachFest: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Live music, food and beverage vendors, bounce house, foam party and more. Fireworks around 9:15 p.m. Jesus Ramos Band at 5:30 p.m. and Six Speed Tranny at 8 and 10 p.m. Free. rlbciviccenter.com.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at First Division Museum’s Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Hairbanger’s Ball will perform. Beer garden and cafe will be open. $21 per car. cantigny.org/events.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Billy Elton will perform. Free. parkfun.com.

Northwest Fourth-Fest Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Free. northwestfourthfest.com.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 5, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Fireworks display set to popular music. Free. navypier.org/summer-fireworks.

Sunday, July 6

Frontier Days Stampede: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 6, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. 5K and 10K run at 7:30 p.m.; 5K walk at 7:35 a.m. and quarter-mile Kids Dash at 9 a.m. Strollers and baby joggers are welcome at the back of each race group. $15-$40. FrontierDays.org/stampede.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 6, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Crystal Lake Independence Day Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6, stepping off from 100 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake, heading southeast on Dole Avenue and Country Club Road, and east on Golf Road to Nash Road. clchamber.com.

Mundelein Community Days Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 6. The 1.1-mile parade will begin at Mundelein High School and proceed east on Hawley Street, south on Seymour Avenue, east on Hammond Street, and conclude at the village hall. mundelein.org.

Lakeside Festival fireworks: Dusk Sunday, July 6, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Fireworks over the lake. thedole.org/the-fest.

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 6, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Hosted by Sleepy Hollow Service Club. $20 per car donation; parking opens at 7 p.m. sleepyhollowil.org.

Monday, July 7

Hinsdale Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 7, along Chicago Avenue, between Garfield and Washington, Hinsdale. Fresh produce and unique finds from farms and stores. hinsdalechamber.com/farmers-market.

World Fair US: 3-10 p.m. daily, July 7-28, at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. Bringing together over 80 countries spanning six regional pavilions through live music, dance, crafts, cuisine and fashion. Tickets start at $17 for one day, $70 for family tickets, $249 for the 22-day pass. worldfairus.com.

Movie Night: 7 p.m. Monday, July 7, at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. See “The Mighty Ducks” (1992). $1 at the door; cash only ($20 bills or less). Concessions for purchase (credit/debit cards accepted). paramountaurora.com/series/movie-mondays.

Tuesday, July 8

Naperville Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Super Stolie will perform. Free. napervilleparks.org.

Sounds of Summer Family Picnic Series: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at the Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Jason Kollum will perform. Free. palatineparks.org/sounds-of-summer.

Naper Settlement Farmers Market: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, on the museum grounds, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Offering an assortment of goods from mission-based, fair-trade or local vendors, from coffee to candles, plus fresh produce, pottery, honey and more. napersettlement.org.

Family Fun in the Neighborhood: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Lake Foxcroft Park, 2S540 Lambert Road, Glen Ellyn. Entertainment, interactive games and activities, face painting, arts and crafts and more. Bring a picnic. No registration required. Free. gepark.org.

South Elgin Zumba in the Park: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Free outdoor Zumba class. Bring water and comfortable shoes. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Concerts in the Plaza: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Gizzae will perform. $10 vehicle entrance fee starting at 4:30 p.m. lcfpd.org/things-to-do/concerts.

No Turn On Red will perform Tuesday, July 8, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Downers Grove as part of the village’s Summer Concert Series. Courtesy of Winnetka Park District

Downers Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Fishel Park’s Veterans Memorial Pavilion, 1036 Grove St., Downers Grove. No Turn On Red will perform. Food and beverage sales start at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free. dgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Dundee Township Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Sabatino Park in Sleepy Hollow. Tim Gleason & The Whiskey Disco Band will perform. Free. dtpd.org/concerts-in-the-park.

Huntley Concerts on the Square: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Huntley Town Square on Coral Street, Huntley. Tennessee Whiskey will perform. Free. huntley.il.us.

Morton Grove Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at the Harrer Park Pavilion, 6250 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Cadillac Groove Band will perform. Mexican cuisine from Flash Taco. Food and drink sales begin at 6 p.m. Free. mortongroveparks.com.

Summer Community Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at York High School’s north lawn, Elmhurst. The summer community orchestra will perform in the auditorium. Free. epd.org.

Waukegan Band Summer Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, at Stiner Pavillion at Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 E. Seahorse Drive, Waukegan. Free. waukeganband.com.

Wednesday, July 9

Elmhurst’s Party in the Park: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Plunkett Park, Elmhurst. Kids can have old-fashioned fun with bubbles, hula hoops, jump ropes and more. Free. epd.org.

Unplug Illinois-Wheaton: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Prairie Patch Play Area, 1000 W. Lincoln Ave., Wheaton. Activities, crafts and open play. Free. Registration encouraged at lincolnmarsh.org.

Algonquin Lunchapalooza Concert Series: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 9, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Ben Tator and the Tator Tots will perform. Free. algonquin.org.

“You Butter Believe It!: Elgin’s Dairy History”: 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Lords Park Zoo, 325 Hiawatha Drive, Elgin. Kids 3-8 can visit the Tefft Farm inside Lords Park to learn about Elgin’s dairy history and try their hand at butter making. Free. elginil.gov.

Roselle French Market: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Petal Porch, Main and Prospect streets, Roselle. Outdoor market offering fresh produce, handcrafted goods, specialty foods and more. roselle.il.us.

Highwood Evening Gourmet Market: 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Over 60 vendors. Vista Cruisers will perform at 6 p.m. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Batavia Farmers Market evening: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, on North River Street, between Wilson and State streets, Batavia. downtownbatavia.com/farmers-market.

UnPlug at the Park: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Childerley Park, Wheeling. Mr. Scott’s Giant Bubble Show will perform. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Arbor Evenings: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Morton Arboretum’s Frost Hill, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. The Flat Cats will perform, plus lawn games, food and drinks. $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for kids 4-12. Advance tickets required: mortonarb.org.

Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. The Ron Burgundys will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Bring lawn chairs. Free. eastdundee.net.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Jeff’s Invention will perform. Food Truck Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Hi Infidelity will perform. Food for purchase. Free. shopthearb.com.

Arbortheater Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at the Memorial Arbortheater, 50 S. Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Semple will perform. Free. vernonhills.org.

Arlington Heights Community Concert Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at North School Park, 307 N. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. arlingtonheightsband.org.

Geneva Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. FeelGood Party Band will perform. Food trucks and drinks. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. genevaparks.org.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Judson Brown Duo will perform. Free. lindenhurstparks.org.

Bensenville Music in the Park: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Center and Main streets, Bensenville. American English will perform. Food. Cruise Nights at 6 p.m.; no entry fee. Free. bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn Movie in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Glen Oak Park, 350 Woodstock Ave., Glen Ellyn. Story time in the park with the Glen Ellyn Public Library at 7:30 p.m. before the screening of “Moana 2.” Bring chairs, blankets, snacks and beverages. Free. gepark.org/calendar.

Toyota Movie Nights: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. See “Wicked.” Free; VIP reserved seating available for $33; rent a chair for $5. gallagherway.com.

Thursday, July 10

Daley Plaza Farmers Markets: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago. Fresh produce and prepared food, flowers, plants, handcrafted merchandise and locally sourced goods. chicago.gov.

Windy City Warbirds & Classics: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 10-11, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at the Fox Valley Aero Club field, 3831 Karl Madsen Drive, St. Charles. Annual show featuring remote-controlled aircraft, wingspans 80 inches or larger, warbirds and classics, with as many as six or more planes flying at once. Exhibition flights. Food vendors on-site. $5, free for kids younger than 12; cash only. foxvalleyaero.com/wcwb.

“Stories Under the Hickory Tree”: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 10, at Lords Park Zoo, 210 Grand Blvd., Elgin. Gail Borden Public Library program for kids 3-6. Bring blankets or chairs. Free. elginil.gov.

The Windy City Smokeout will feature barbecue and country music July 10-13 at the United Center in Chicago. Daily Herald file photo

Windy City Smokeout: 2-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 10-11, and 1-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13, outside the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Headliners: Bailey Zimmerman and Koe Wetzel on Thursday, Old Dominion and Dylan Gossett on Friday, Kane Brown and Megan Moroney on Saturday, and Jon Pardi and Riley Green on Sunday. Tickets start at $70.02 for Thursday and $99.50 for Friday; Saturday and Sunday are sold out. windycitysmokeout.com.

Barrington Thursday Night Out: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Barrington Farmers Market, classic cars, live music, family activities and more. Free. barrington-il.gov/events/thursday-night-out.

Bolingbrook’s Concerts and Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, July 10, on The Row at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Anthem’s Grand Illusion will perform at 7 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events.

Glendale Heights Fest: 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 10-11, and 2-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 12-13, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Live music, food, rides and games, and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. glendaleheightsfest.com.

Wrigleyville Night Market: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Vendors offering specialty foods, crafts and artisanal goods, with live music and kid-friendly activities. Free. gallagherway.com.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, July 10, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Food trucks and live music in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

The Lake in the Hills Rotary Rockin’ Ribfest runs Thursday through Sunday, July 10-13, at Sunset Park. Daily Herald file photo

Lake in the Hills Rockin’ Rotary Ribfest: 4:30-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 10-11; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 12; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Annual fest featuring professional pitmasters and vendors, carnival and more. Music: July 10: Alt 101 at 6:45 p.m. and Kashmir at 9 p.m.; July 11: Starlight City Band at 6:45 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 9 p.m.; July 12: Everett Dean and the Lonesome Hearts at noon, One of the Boyzz at 2 p.m., HiFi Superstar at 4:15 p.m., Anthem at 6:30 p.m. and Bruce in the USA at 9 p.m.; and July 13: Head Honchos at noon, iPop at 2 p.m., and The Disco Circus at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Vendor Blender, featuring local crafters and entrepreneurs, from 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. $5, free for kids 12 and younger accompanied by an adult or active military with ID. rockinrotaryribfest.com.

Cruisin’ Kildeer Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at 20771 N. Rand Road, Kildeer. Free. lzacc.com.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at the Kane County Courthouse, off Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Music, food and vote for your favorite make and model. To display your vehicle: Show up after 4:30 p.m. and find a spot in the lot behind the courthouse. Free. genevachamber.com/events/classic-car-show.

Taste of Westmont: 5-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10; 4-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 11; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 13, on Cass Avenue, from Burlington Avenue to Naperville Road, Westmont. Food, live music on two stages, carnival,​ Muddy Waters tribute and blues jam, a craft show, vendors,​ kids’ activities and more. Free. westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont.

Uncorked at Cosley Zoo: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. Features over 50 wines to sample, plus appetizers and live entertainment for ages 21 and older. First 450 guests receive a commemorative wine glass. Rain or shine. $55. Register at cosleyzoo.org.

Origins of Naperville Walking Tour: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Listen to stories from Naperville’s founding to the generosity of Caroline Martin Mitchell on a walking tour of the west side of downtown Naperville. Tour lasts about 60 minutes and covers about two miles. $15, free for kids younger than 4. Register: napersettlement.org.

Blooms & Bites — Summer Bounty (Herbs): 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Cantigny Park Visitors Center, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Sip a cocktail featuring herbs you can grow in your garden while learning from one of Cantigny’s horticulturalists about the best way to tend an herb garden. Food and beverages for purchase. $40; includes admission to the park. Register: cantigny.org.

Downtown Summer Sounds: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 10, in Fountain Square, Evanston. Chicken Bone will perform. Free. downtownevanston.org.

Itasca Fest: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, July 10; 6-11:30 p.m. Friday, July 11; noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Washington Park, 350 Irving Park Road, Itasca. Music, food, bingo and more. Free. facebook.com/itascalions.

Music in the Park: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, in Covered Bridge Park, next to 445 Robert Parker Coffin Road, Long Grove. Music from Bill Uhler. Free. longgrove.org/event/music-in-the-park.

Rock ’N Wheels: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Food from local restaurants and kids’ activities. Music from Sublime tribute Santeria at 6:30 p.m. and The Wailers at 8 p.m. Addison Historical Museum open house from 5:30-8 p.m. features a craft and vintage fair. Car show located at Green Meadow Shopping Center in spots along Lake Street only. Free. ithappensinaddison.com/events.

Buffalo Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Mike Rylko Community Park Amphitheater, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Industrial Drive will perform. Food, beer, wine and soft drinks for purchase. No outside alcohol allowed. Bring blankets and chairs. Free. bgparks.org/summer-concert-series.

Elmhurst Music at the Gazebo: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Wild Meadows Trace, Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Lake Effect will perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free. springroad.com/our-events.

Roselle Concerts on Main: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Petal Plaza, 31 S. Prospect St., Roselle. Music from Valius. Food trucks: Stix & Noodles, My Cocina, Dairy Queen, Pollyanna Brewery and Lynfred Winery. Free. rparks.org.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Smoking Fish Band will perform. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Second Hand Soul Band will perform. Food trucks at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. Algonquin.org/summerconcerts.

Carol Stream Summer Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Ross Ferraro Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream. Music from The Spazmatics. Food and drinks for purchase. Free. carolstream.org.

Cary Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Lions Park, Silver Lake Road, north of Three Oaks Road, Cary. Feel Good Party Band will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Free. carypark.com.

Elgin’s Concerts in the Park: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at the Wing Park Bandshell, 1010 Wing St., Elgin. Banda La Super Ranchera will perform. Food truck. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. In case of bad weather, the event will be canceled. Free. elginil.gov or facebook.com/cityofelgin.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. The Complex will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Live & Uncorked: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Breakfast Club will perform. Bring chairs and snacks. Buy tickets online for $10 or $12 at the gate. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/summerconcerts.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Listen To The Music will perform, culminating with a musical fireworks display. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Y2K will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

St. Charles Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, in the Lincoln Park gazebo, off Fifth and Main streets, St. Charles. Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform. Bring a blanket and chairs. Free. stcparks.org/summer-concerts.

Summer Concerts at Phil’s Beach: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Phil’s Beach, 328 N. Main St., Wauconda. Jan Rand Band will perform. Free. waucondaparks.com.

Summer in the Shire Concert Series: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Village Green, 100 Village Green South, Lincolnshire. No Limit will perform. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Summer Sounds on the Green Concert Series: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Trippin’ Billies will perform. Food and beverages for sale. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com/summer-concert-series.

Lisle Community Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Community Park band shell, 1825 Short St., Lisle. American popular and patriotic music. Refreshments offered by The Sweet Shop Bakery. In case of rain or extreme heat, the concert will be in the Lisle High School auditorium. Free. lislecommunityband.org.

Naperville Municipal Band Concerts in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. The theme is Dick Wheeler’s 50th Anniversary. Free. napervilleband.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The theme will be The Color of Music. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

McHenry Fiesta Days: Thursday through Sunday, July 10-20, in McHenry. Food, live music and entertainment. The first week at Petersen Park starts with the annual Cask & Barrel Night from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 10, and then Music Fest weekend. Sunday is free admission day, which includes the car show, Beach Bash, Big Wheel Race and fireworks. The carnival runs July 11-13. The second week of events are in Veterans Memorial Park and downtown McHenry. It includes the concert in the park, Art & Street Fair and Art in the Park. The Fiesta Days Parade is at 1:30 p.m. July 20. mchenryfiestadays.com.

Ongoing

McHenry Stade’s Farm Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31 at 3709 Miller Road, McHenry. Free. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

Hershey Super Sweet Adventure: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, through July 31, at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. A family-friendly, interactive journey with hands-on activities and play centered around Hershey’s treats. Tickets start at $24.99. hersheysupersweetadventure.com.

“Hokusai & Ukiyo-e, The Floating World”: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 21, at Cleve Carney Museum of Art, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Timed tickets are $27-$32 or anytime tickets for $40. atthemac.org/events/hokusai.

Patterned by Nature: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 21 at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Celebrates the universal attraction to patterns through playfully planted gardens and nature-inspired artistic installations. Admission: $19.95-$21.95 for adults, $13.95-$15.95 for kids 3-12, and free for kids younger than 3. chicagobotanic.org/patterns.