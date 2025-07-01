advertisement
Man charged with improper touching of teen at movie theater

Posted July 01, 2025 4:40 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Chicago man is charged with making unwanted contact with a teenage girl at the York Theater in downtown Elmhurst.

Delbert Patterson, 62, of the 8500 block of South Ada Street, is charged with aggravated battery in a public place.

The charge accuses Patterson of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl around 6:26 p.m. on Sunday, June 29, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

He was detained by bystanders outside the movie theater.

The charge is a non-detainable offense, so Patterson was released on conditions, including a prohibition on visiting the theater.

The Illinois Sex Offender Registry indicates Patterson was convicted in Cook County of sexually abusing a child. The victim was 12; Patterson was 40 at the time, according to the registry.

