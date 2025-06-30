Republican state lawmaker won’t run for Congress in 14th District after all

Republican state Rep. Jed Davis of Newark ilga.gov

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville has one fewer potential Republican challenger to worry about in 2026.

State Rep. Jed Davis of Newark on Monday announced he’ll seek reelection to the state House rather than run for Congress.

“Illinois is worth the fight,” Davis said in a Facebook post. “I’m officially running for reelection as your State Representative because the job’s not finished. From helping local families to proposing real solutions — and standing firm against broken policies and politicians — our voices matter now more than ever.”

Davis had filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission for Underwood’s 14th Congressional District seat and launched a campaign committee called Jed for Freedom DC.

He had a congressional campaign website, too: jedforfreedom.com. As of Monday morning, the website had been redesigned for a state House campaign.

Underwood has represented the 14th District since 2019.

Davis, whose hometown is about 23 miles southwest of Aurora, has represented the 75th District in the state House since 2023. He is a member of the Illinois Freedom Caucus.

Davis’ departure from the 14th District contest leaves perennial candidate James Marter of Oswego as the only declared Republican candidate. Underwood defeated Marter by 10 percentage points to retain her seat last year.

In an email Monday, Marter said he met with Davis a few weeks ago to discuss Davis’ potential congressional bid.

“I appreciate the difficulty of decision to run for federal office, which affects one’s entire family, friends and constituents,” Marter said. “I was able to share my perspective.”

Across the political aisle, Underwood announced in mid-May that she’ll run for reelection in the 14th District rather than battle for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated in 2026 by veteran Democrat Dick Durbin.

From left: Republican James Marter of Oswego, Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville and Democrat Roman Valenciano of Earlville are running for the 14th Congressional District seat in 2026.

Underwood is facing a challenge for the Democratic nomination in the 14th from Earlville resident Roman Valenciano.

The 14th District includes parts of Kane, Will and five other counties.

Related Article

GOP state lawmaker considering congressional run

Related Article

Underwood to run for House again rather than U.S. Senate