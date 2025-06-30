NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race returns for what looks like its Windy City finale

Street closures are already in place ahead of this weekend’s Chicago Street Race. It could be the last time NASCAR fans have the chance to see race cars barreling down Michigan Avenue and past Buckingham Fountain. AP

Chicagoans and suburbanites may have one last chance to watch the logic-defying spectacle of race cars streaking past Buckingham Fountain this Saturday and Sunday.

It’s the final leg of NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race three-year contract with the city.

Or is it?

“We continue to have good conversations with the city, but with less than a week to go, we're focused on making 2025 the best Chicago Street Race yet,” a NASCAR spokesperson said.

Chicago officials did not respond to a request for comment on whether the contract will be extended. NASCAR is rumored to be in talks to shift the street race to San Diego, according to published reports.

When the city first approved the race in 2022, downtown aldermen, residents and businesses pushed back over safety concerns and disruptions. But the biggest issue in 2023 and 2024 was rain.

Fans watch as NASCAR drivers speed by during last year’s Loop 110 Xfinity Series race. AP

Here’s what is definite — five facts about the Chicago Street race featuring international favorite Shane Van Gisbergen and rising star Connor Zilisch.

The basics: The 2.2-mile track has 12 turns wrapping around Michigan Avenue, plus DuSable Lake Shore, Columbus, Balbo and Jackson drives.

The Loop 110 NASCAR Xfinity Series race kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Grant Park 165 NASCAR Cup Series starts at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets: They’re still available at nascarchicago.com and organizers have lowered prices from 2024 with Frontstretch Premier Grandstands Reserved seats reduced by 50%. A single day Grounds Pass starts at $123 and kids age 12 and younger get in free with a ticket-paying adult. Or you could spring for a premium VIP pass with pit and garage access for a mere $3,581.

Entertainment: On Wednesday, the NASCAR Family Fest runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Navy Pier with a special appearance by a NASCAR racer, a remote control replica course, and an official pace car.

On Saturday, Southern rockers Zac Brown Band takes the stage next to the start/finish line.

Street closings: If you’re driving to the Loop, you don’t want to be near these locations this week.

Jackson, Balbo, Congress Plaza and Columbus drives in the vicinity of the race are already closed. Starting Wednesday night, Roosevelt Road between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will shut down.

Work is underway downtown to build the course for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race this weekend. AP

Early on Thursday, access to southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road will be restricted. And, on Thursday night, Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt and Jackson will close as will northbound DLSD between Randolph and McFetridge.

Lessons learned: After two years of staging NASCAR, crews have reduced setup time from 25 days in 2023 to 18 days this year, officials said.

NASCAR’s three-deal with Chicago to put on a downtown street race ends after this weekend’s event. It’s uncertain whether the city, or NASCAR, want to run it back next year. AP