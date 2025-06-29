Mother-daughter duo unleashes dog-friendly market in Arlington Heights

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Arlington Heights resident Barbara Domin brought her rescue dog Cheese to Sunday's Bark BBQ Fest in Arlington Heights.

Lena Mondreti and her daughter, Anna Shchekin, wanted to host an event that would spur foot traffic to Arlington Heights’ Terramere Plaza shopping center.

Sunday’s inaugural Bark BBQ Fest brought both the two- and four-footed variety, with an outdoor market that featured products for pets and food for humans.

“It's nice to have something that's dog specific for our little furry friends,” said Barbara Domin of Arlington Heights, who attended with her rescue dog, Cheese.

Mondreti and Shchekin opened Bark BBQ, 4240 N. Arlington Heights Road, in November, creating what they call a “vendor consignment store (and) retail shop.

They offer pet-related products from local vendors and commercial dog food alongside homemade smoked pet treats. Shchekin, a chef by trade, brings culinary expertise to her smoked creations.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Lena Mondreti, left, and daughter Anna Shchekin, co-owners of Bark BBQ in Arlington Heights and the organizers of Sunday’s Bark BBQ Fest.

The event Sunday featured organizations devoted to pet rescue and dog training, as well as services such nail clipping and pet embroideries. Food for hungry pet owners included barbecue, lemonade and baked goods.

Damian Paciorek of Wheeling praised the event's focus on “holistic … more natural foods” for dogs.

Bark BBQ is planning another outdoor market in October.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Maria Gevorkyan, left, of Wheeling, with Khaleesi, and Damian Paciorek, also of Wheeling, with Tyrion, at Sunday's Bark BBQ Fest in Arlington Heights' Terramere Plaza.