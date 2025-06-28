‘Why risk it?’: Despite state ban, fireworks injure on average 150 each year in Illinois

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2018 Fireworks are illegal in Illinois, but that doesn’t prevent an estimated 150 fireworks-related injuries to be reported in the state every year. Most of them occur around the July 4 holiday.

While most fireworks are prohibited in Illinois, hospital emergency rooms statewide still treat on average 150 fireworks-related injuries each year.

That’s according to Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office figures that also show on average 12 of those injuries each year result in amputation or dismemberment.

And the majority will happen over the course of the next week.

Roughly 150 Illinois residents are injured in fireworks-related accidents each year, despite fireworks being illegal statewide. Daily Herald file

“There’s no additional staffing or extra training (for the holiday week),” said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of immediate care for Endeavor Health’s north region. “But invariably there’s going to be someone who comes in with a firework-related injury.”

Last year, Illinois hospitals logged 155 fireworks-related injuries and one fatality. It was the fourth fireworks-related death in the state in the past decade, fire marshal records show. Nearly two-thirds of the injuries took place in July.

Illinois fireworks-related injuries 2015-2024

Year Injuries Fatalities 2024 155 1 2023 108 0 2022 120 0 2021 202 1 2020 156 0 2019 126 1 2018 96 0 2017 204 1 2016 181 0 2015 149 0 Source: Illinois State Fire Marshal

“Our mantra is to just leave it to the professionals,” said Philip Zaleski, executive director of the Mount Prospect-based Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. “There are just so many shows available, there’s no need to worry about trying to set off your own low-level fireworks show. They all do tremendous jobs, too. And by doing so, you’re going to protect yourself and your family.”

Mortar-type fireworks are responsible for most injuries each year — 36 in 2024 alone. Fire marshal data show sparklers and bottle rockets each caused eight injuries last year, while firecrackers were responsible for six.

While illegal to sell and possess in Illinois, fireworks are legal in some neighboring states — such as Indiana — where they can be purchased with impunity by Illinois residents.

Despite the greater likelihood of injuries during the first week of July, most suburban public safety agencies aren’t beefing up staff around the Independence Day holiday for fireworks enforcement or injuries.

“We have extra staff on because we have the festival in town and in anticipation for the need during any medical emergency,” said Hoffman Estates Fire Chief Alan Wax. “We don’t change our staffing specific to the potential for fireworks-related injuries.”

Wax suggested anyone wanting to see fireworks come for the village’s professional show Saturday, or even its drone show Friday.

“Why risk it?” he asked. “Unfortunately, for families affected by one of these accidents, it’s often a tragedy.”

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Elgin is offering free yard signs urging people to be considerate of veterans and pets and not use illegal fireworks. The signs are in English on one side and Spanish on the other.

Eight fireworks-related injuries in Illinois last year resulted in amputation, according to the fire marshal’s records.

Hand injuries are the most common each year. Last year, hospitals statewide tallied 41 hand injuries caused by fireworks. Another 21 injuries were to the head and face.

In addition to the risk of injury, structure and brush fires caused by errant fireworks also are common this time of year, Wax said. The extra staffing helps in case they are needed for those emergencies as well, he added.

One agency boosting its ranks amid Fourth of July celebrations this week is the Elgin Police Department.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy,” said Deputy Police Chief Adam Schuessler. “We’re continuing with our efforts that began in 2020, which was the apex of fireworks complaints coming from the community, with an inordinate amount that spanned weeks before and even weeks after the Fourth.”

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2018 Customers shop for fireworks in Salem Lakes, Wisconsin. Though illegal in Illinois, state residents can make the quick trip to Wisconsin or Indiana to purchase fireworks legally.

Aurora police are asking residents to dial 311 to report anyone setting off illegal fireworks. Anyone caught will be fined $1,000.

In Elgin, Schuessler said additional patrols and community outreach in areas where the most problems occur each year have resulted in a “consistent decline in the number of complaints we have.”

Fines are automatic if anyone is caught with fireworks, Schuessler said. Fireworks are confiscated and destroyed at a special county facility, he added.

“And if you got caught last year, you’re going to be reminded this year that they’re still illegal,” he said.