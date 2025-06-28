Runners fly to the finish during airport 5K

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Runners leave the starting line Saturday during the 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Runners “flew” to the finish line under the watchful eye of the control tower Saturday during the Run the Runway 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Matthew Gagen of Western Springs, left, and Andrew Kaehr of Lombard run beside one another before turning toward the finish line during Saturday’s 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling. Kaehr won with a time of 16:06:15.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Megan Ivers of Woodstock gets ready to turn from the runway toward the taxiway that leads to the finish line during Saturday’s 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Matt Hanley of Naperville makes like an airplane Saturday while competing in the 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

With a “no fly zone” in place for the day, the event gave aviation fans and runners a chance to run on the runways of the fourth-busiest airport in Illinois. More than 1,000 runners, walkers and kids participated in the event.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Jack James of Wheaton, left, acknowledges the cheers of his family Saturday during the 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Mario Fricano of Deerfield was among the runners competing Saturday in the 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Diana Minibaeva of Wheeling is greeted at the finish line Saturday by her daughters, Juliana, 7, and Danielia, 9, during the 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Awards were given for best male and female finishers and participation medals were distributed. Music, fireworks, food, photos with Elsa and Spider-Man, a hot-air balloon, and a small aircraft display also were part of the event.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Madison Stoltman of Wheeling waves as she arrives at the finish line Saturday during the 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Runners pass the control tower Saturday during the 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Sandy and Ed Tolton of Arlington Heights and their daughter, Jackie, right, cheer for family and friends Saturday during the 10th annual “Run the Runway” 5K at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.