advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Chicago Cubs

Tucker enjoys huge game against former team as Cubs hammer Astros

Posted June 28, 2025 9:37 pm
Associated Press

HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker launched a 3-run homer and matched a season high with 4 hits against the team that traded him in December, and the Cubs routed Houston 12-3 on Saturday night to stop the Astros' five-game winning streak.

Tucker also scored four times to pace a Cubs lineup that pounded out 15 hits, including 3 by Dansby Swanson. Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch and Nico Hoerner also went deep.

Chicago hit 3 homers in an inning for the second time this season during a 7-run fourth. Busch and Hoerner had back-to-back solo shots to put the Cubs on top 3-2, and Tucker's drive made it 7-2.

The offensive outburst came in support of Colin Rea (5-3), who allowed two runs and five hits over five innings. The only blemish on his line was rookie Cam Smith's 2-run homer in the third, which briefly gave the Astros a 2-1 lead.

Smith, part of the package Houston received for Tucker, finished with 2 hits and has homered in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Lance McCullers Jr. (1-3) came off the injured list and allowed eight runs on seven hits over 3⅓ innings.

Isaac Paredes, also part of the Astros' trade return for Tucker, hit his 17th home run.

Key moment

Tucker's 3-run homer in the fourth that put the Cubs ahead 7-2.

Key stat

McCullers has a 10.89 ERA in five home starts this season, but hasn't allowed an earned run in three road starts.

Up next

Houston left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.88 ERA) opposes righty Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.77 ERA) when the series concludes Sunday.

Chicago Cubs catcher Reese McGuire, left, and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrate after winning a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Baseball Chicago Cubs MLB Pro Sports Sports Sports Leagues Sports Types
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2025 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company