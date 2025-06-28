Tucker enjoys huge game against former team as Cubs hammer Astros

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Tucker runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston, Saturday, June 28, 2025. Reese McGuire and Ian Happ also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker launched a 3-run homer and matched a season high with 4 hits against the team that traded him in December, and the Cubs routed Houston 12-3 on Saturday night to stop the Astros' five-game winning streak.

Tucker also scored four times to pace a Cubs lineup that pounded out 15 hits, including 3 by Dansby Swanson. Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch and Nico Hoerner also went deep.

Chicago hit 3 homers in an inning for the second time this season during a 7-run fourth. Busch and Hoerner had back-to-back solo shots to put the Cubs on top 3-2, and Tucker's drive made it 7-2.

The offensive outburst came in support of Colin Rea (5-3), who allowed two runs and five hits over five innings. The only blemish on his line was rookie Cam Smith's 2-run homer in the third, which briefly gave the Astros a 2-1 lead.

Smith, part of the package Houston received for Tucker, finished with 2 hits and has homered in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

Lance McCullers Jr. (1-3) came off the injured list and allowed eight runs on seven hits over 3⅓ innings.

Isaac Paredes, also part of the Astros' trade return for Tucker, hit his 17th home run.

Key moment

Tucker's 3-run homer in the fourth that put the Cubs ahead 7-2.

Key stat

McCullers has a 10.89 ERA in five home starts this season, but hasn't allowed an earned run in three road starts.

Up next

Houston left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.88 ERA) opposes righty Jameson Taillon (7-5, 4.77 ERA) when the series concludes Sunday.

Chicago Cubs catcher Reese McGuire, left, and relief pitcher Ryan Pressly celebrate after winning a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Houston, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP