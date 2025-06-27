No exit on I-290 ramp to Lake Street this weekend near Elmhurst

A key Interstate 294 ramp leading to Lake Street near Elmhurst will close over the weekend. Courtesy of Illinois tollway

A weekend closure of a busy ramp on Interstate 290 near Elmhurst and Northlake begins Friday night.

Access to eastbound West Lake Street from westbound I-290 will be closed starting midnight Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, the Illinois tollway announced.

The traffic blip is needed to create a safe workspace for crews completing storm sewer construction as part of Cook County’s North Avenue and Lake Street rehabilitation project.

Traffic will be detoured onto Route 83, eastbound I-290, Lake Street, eastbound North Avenue, and southbound Railroad Avenue to reach West Lake Street and the northbound I-294 ramp.

Vehicles already being detoured because of the ramp connecting westbound I-290 and northbound I-294 also will be affected.

The overall project includes realigning part of County Line Road to accommodate the Central Tri-State widening and also for the North Avenue interchange project, which will build a new ramp linking southbound I-294 with County Line Road. This will provide new access to North Avenue and Lake Street, which have been chronically congested.

Another improvement includes reconfiguring the problematic North Avenue and Lake Street interchange with better access to eastbound North Avenue. Detention ponds will be installed along with new storm sewers to prevent flooding issues on North Avenue.

Multiple agencies including the tollway, Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook, plus Elmhurst and Northlake are involved in the project

For more information, go to www.illinoistollway.com or maps.cookcountyil.gov/hwyproject.